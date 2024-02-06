Out of the past: Dec. 14

The flow of information concerning recent burglaries in Cape Girardeau continues to increase steadily, say police; the increase in calls to the police department is partly due to the enticement of a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprits; the reward fund is at $6,600.
More than 500 Southeast Missouri State University graduates participate in commencement exercises at the Show Me Center in the afternoon; a total of 470 undergraduates and 36 graduate students receive diplomas; Christie Johnson, student representative to the Board of Regents, addresses the graduates during ceremonies.
Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport wasn't closed to air traffic while emergency rescue operations were being carried out following last Tuesday night's plane crash, The Missourian has learned; as a result, two emergency vehicles -- an ambulance and a truck -- were narrowly missed by an inbound aircraft while they were en route to the scene of the crash, their operators have charged.
A request that Notre Dame High School pupils be allowed to attend the Cape Girardeau Vocational-Technical School on a shared time basis was tabled by the Board of Education last night; the board reached the decision after discussing a letter from Sister Mary Raynald, Notre Dame principal, and reviewing opinions on the statewide shared time issue made by Missouri Atty. Gen. John C. Danforth.
The Cape Girardeau Jaycees, after a five-year lapse because of the war, plan to resume their Golden Gloves boxing tournament, a program fostered in the late 1930s and carried through 1942, when most of its eligible participants were called to uniform; training quarters will be established Monday at the Jaycees' clubrooms at 817a Broadway; Richard "Ace" Dagger, who fought for the Cape Girardeau team in St. Louis in prewar days, will be one of two coaches on duty; another is yet to be selected.
A petition, indicating growing dissatisfaction by some Main Street business men and property owners with the early morning parking ban in that area, is expected to be presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council Monday; effective from 7 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., the no-parking ban has been in force downtown for two weeks.
Dr. G.W. Vinyard of Jackson, county representative of the state board of health, was in Cape Girardeau yesterday to inspect the city's public school buildings from a sanitary and health standpoint; he was especially pleased with the high school building, declaring it would be a credit to any city; Vinyard has already inspected more than 80 schools in the county; the most common objectionable feature found in rural schools was pupils drinking from the same cup.
Sunday closing with a vengeance has become a reality in Jackson; beginning next Sunday, all business -- including meat markets, restaurants, drug stores, garages, filling stations and the like -- will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon; the only places open during those hours will be hotels and churches; barber shops, picture shows, etc., haven't been open in Jackson on Sunday for some years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
