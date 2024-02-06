Out of the past: Dec. 14

1996

The flow of information concerning recent burglaries in Cape Girardeau continues to increase steadily, say police; the increase in calls to the police department is partly due to the enticement of a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprits; the reward fund is at $6,600.

More than 500 Southeast Missouri State University graduates participate in commencement exercises at the Show Me Center in the afternoon; a total of 470 undergraduates and 36 graduate students receive diplomas; Christie Johnson, student representative to the Board of Regents, addresses the graduates during ceremonies.

1971

Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport wasn't closed to air traffic while emergency rescue operations were being carried out following last Tuesday night's plane crash, The Missourian has learned; as a result, two emergency vehicles -- an ambulance and a truck -- were narrowly missed by an inbound aircraft while they were en route to the scene of the crash, their operators have charged.

A request that Notre Dame High School pupils be allowed to attend the Cape Girardeau Vocational-Technical School on a shared time basis was tabled by the Board of Education last night; the board reached the decision after discussing a letter from Sister Mary Raynald, Notre Dame principal, and reviewing opinions on the statewide shared time issue made by Missouri Atty. Gen. John C. Danforth.