Out of the past: Dec. 14

1994

Phase I site work is underway for construction of a new medical office building and parking garage at the Saint Francis Medical Center campus; the project will include relocation of the emergency room access driveway and relocation of helipads and the helicopter hangar; the medical office building will be east of the hospital's emergency room entrance on a five-acre tract, and might be connected to the medial center by a second-story walkway.

Businesses along Kingshighway between Themis Street and Broadway get an unexpected vacation; at 10 a.m. on Bessie Street, a crane operated by Shappert Engineering snags a telephone cable; the cable doesn't move, but the pole it is attached to does; that pole carries Union Electric power lines; the accident causes extensive damage and forces UE crews to cut the power to some nearby homes and businesses.

1969

The organ stolen from Hobbs Chapel Thursday night was recovered Saturday afternoon in a vacant house on property owned by the Cape Girardeau School District at Bertling and Sprigg streets; the Rev. H.R. Tate, pastor of the church, says there are some marks and scratches on the instrument, but otherwise it doesn't appear damaged; the organ was returned to the chapel, after city police received a tip from a confidential informant about its location.

Hundreds of people lined the business area of Jackson yesterday afternoon for the annual Christmas parade, featuring floats and bands; the event was sponsored by the Jackson Retail Merchants Association.