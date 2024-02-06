Out of the past: Dec. 14

The Southeast Missouri State University Foundation and the University of Missouri have rescinded policies barring investment in corporations doing business in South Africa; officials of the schools said Monday that dismantling of apartheid and the promise of a multi-party, multi-racial election in April to create a new government for South Africa prompted the change in investment policies.
The amount of tonnage received by the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority for the first 11 months of this year is more than three times that of tonnage received in 1992; 233,353 net tons of cargo and bulk commodities were received by the port authority through Nov. 30; that's compared to 74,129 tons received for the 12 months of 1992.
Winter, a week early, drops the temperature to 16 degrees in the morning to match the season's low and sends along with it snow showers.
A $500 gift from the Breakfast Optimist Club will allow the Teen Age Club on Broadview to keep its doors open through the end of the year; while the Optimists' generous gift will help pay expenses, Ben Sides, who owns the building the club occupies, is permitting the youth group to use the facility rent free in December.
Cape Girardeau County, which has never yet failed to reach a quota in any phase of the war effort, is just $2,675 short of its goal in the War Chest drive; of a quota of $30,157 assigned the county in the campaign started almost two months ago, $27,481.71 has been raised.
To meet the requirement of having a quorum, the Cape Girardeau City Council changed its meeting place yesterday afternoon from Common Pleas Courthouse to the dwelling of Commissioner Frank Batchelor, 7 N. Benton St.; Batchelor, who has been ill, is improved, but wasn't able to get out; he did his part at the meeting, sitting up in an easy chair.
For the third time in a year, the temporary bridge over the big diversion channel across Rock Levee Road has been washed out by floods; men who use the Rock Levee Road frequently complain that it is being neglected; they say the bridge could have been saved had due precautions been taken to keep brush and debris from piling up against it.
Because of the continued seriousness of the influenza situation in Cape Girardeau, the city council continues the restrictions now prevailing until Dec. 29; there are 23 new cases of influenza reported up to 1:30 p.m.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
