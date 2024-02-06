Out of the past: Dec. 14

1993

The Southeast Missouri State University Foundation and the University of Missouri have rescinded policies barring investment in corporations doing business in South Africa; officials of the schools said Monday that dismantling of apartheid and the promise of a multi-party, multi-racial election in April to create a new government for South Africa prompted the change in investment policies.

The amount of tonnage received by the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority for the first 11 months of this year is more than three times that of tonnage received in 1992; 233,353 net tons of cargo and bulk commodities were received by the port authority through Nov. 30; that's compared to 74,129 tons received for the 12 months of 1992.

1968

Winter, a week early, drops the temperature to 16 degrees in the morning to match the season's low and sends along with it snow showers.

A $500 gift from the Breakfast Optimist Club will allow the Teen Age Club on Broadview to keep its doors open through the end of the year; while the Optimists' generous gift will help pay expenses, Ben Sides, who owns the building the club occupies, is permitting the youth group to use the facility rent free in December.