Out of the past: Dec. 14

1942

Everything goes dark but the moon and the stars in the evening in Cape Girardeau -- except for a few isolated instances -- as the city joins the rest of Missouri and eight other states in the Midwest in a vast practice blackout; from a vantage point outside the dome of Teachers College, observers can see only a haze of mist and smoke overhanging the city; the only lights visible are navigation lamps on the traffic bridge and the short-wave radio tower at Erlbacher Bros., left on to safeguard against hazard to two observation planes flying over the city.

The first squadron of planes to be placed in service soon at the new Army airfield arrives here; the planes are immediately put to use by flight instructors, who give them test hops and at the same time familiarize themselves with the ships; actual flight training for cadets will begin around Jan. 1.

1917

Because of the low water and ice in the Mississippi River, the water intake pipe has failed, leaving some residents of Cape Girardeau without a regular supply of water; most of what water is now being pumped is coming from Sloan's Creek, which some consider an open sewer; Dr. R.L. Wichterich, a member of the city board of health, advises all water be boiled before being used for drinking or cooking.

Louis Hecht, Main Street clothier, returns from St. Louis, where he went several days ago to take examinations for the aviation corps of the Army, having been rejected by recruiting officers; he says he passed the physical easily, but failed on the mental examination, owing to not having a good knowledge of motor works.

