Out of the past: Dec. 13

The seventh annual German-English service is held in the evening at Old Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road; the Rev. Adam Mueller is guest preacher; his family left Germany after World War II and served as missionaries in the South Pacific; he served as pastor in Friedheim for 20 years, retiring in 1991.
Dr. Gary Miller, professor of music, gave the commencement address yesterday to graduates at Southeast Missouri State University; Miller, the recipient of the 1998 Faculty Merit Award, used musical illustrations from popular songs to encourage students as they begin their quests for careers; some 495 graduates received degrees at the ceremony at the Show Me Center.
The first contest for a Cape Girardeau County office in 1974 develops when the county's Democratic party chairman, James J. Below of Delta, announces his candidacy for clerk of Common Pleas Court; the post is held by Lillian E. Stehr of Cape Girardeau, a Democrat who announced last month she will seek reelection to a second term.
Three students from Perry and Scott counties head the list of 34 seniors who will be graduated with honors Sunday at Southeast Missouri State University's winter commencement; graduating summa cum laude will be Gail Ann Urhahn of Benton, Missouri, Judy Greer Tindall of Chaffee, Missouri, and Hubert A. L'Hote Jr., of Perryville, Missouri.
Two Cape Girardeau County men -- Ollie Walton of Cape Girardeau and Emory J. Mayfield of Jackson -- scheduled for induction into the Army on Tuesday receive a reprieve until after the Christmas holiday, when chief draft clerk Robert J. Altenthal receives orders canceling the call; at the same time Altenthal receives orders canceling a pre-induction physical examination scheduled for 20 men Dec. 23.
While helping remove a wrecked car off the Apple Creek bridge on Highway 24 at 8 a.m., August Rellergert, proprietor of the Town Tavern, is injured when he is struck by a truck; he sustains a severe injury to his head and a possible broken foot and is removed to Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau; also hurt, but less seriously, is Homer Schnurbusch of Perryville, Missouri, who stops to help remove the wreckage while en route to Cape Girardeau, where he attends State College.
Cape Girardeau sees the first real snow of the winter season for a short time in the morning, as large flakes are driven in on a furious north wind; because the temperature during the forenoon is above the freezing mark, and the snow is short lived.
Dr. O.L. Seabaugh, Cape Girardeau physician and poultry fancier, was reelected president of the Cape Girardeau County Poultry Association at the annual election of officers last night; a large number of members were present, despite the inclement weather; other officers elected were L.R. Johnson of Cape Girardeau, vice president; E.O. Eggimann of Cape Girardeau, secretary and treasurer; members of the board of directors are August Wessell, E.F. Overbeck, Chris Bauer, Herbert Haman, Lawrence Weimer and J.C. Fuerth.
-- Sharon K. Sanders