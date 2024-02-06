Out of the past: Dec. 13

1998

The seventh annual German-English service is held in the evening at Old Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road; the Rev. Adam Mueller is guest preacher; his family left Germany after World War II and served as missionaries in the South Pacific; he served as pastor in Friedheim for 20 years, retiring in 1991.

Dr. Gary Miller, professor of music, gave the commencement address yesterday to graduates at Southeast Missouri State University; Miller, the recipient of the 1998 Faculty Merit Award, used musical illustrations from popular songs to encourage students as they begin their quests for careers; some 495 graduates received degrees at the ceremony at the Show Me Center.

1973

The first contest for a Cape Girardeau County office in 1974 develops when the county's Democratic party chairman, James J. Below of Delta, announces his candidacy for clerk of Common Pleas Court; the post is held by Lillian E. Stehr of Cape Girardeau, a Democrat who announced last month she will seek reelection to a second term.

Three students from Perry and Scott counties head the list of 34 seniors who will be graduated with honors Sunday at Southeast Missouri State University's winter commencement; graduating summa cum laude will be Gail Ann Urhahn of Benton, Missouri, Judy Greer Tindall of Chaffee, Missouri, and Hubert A. L'Hote Jr., of Perryville, Missouri.