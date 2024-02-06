Out of the past: Dec. 13

1996

Jackson Mayor Paul Sander will ask the Board of Aldermen on Monday to endorse formation of a task force to study the feasibility of building a multipurpose community center in the city; with Jackson's growing population, Sander believes such a facility is needed, and at the very least merits in-depth consideration.

Southeast Missouri State University wants to spend more than $30 million to renovate six campus buildings and construct a technology center in the next five years; included in those plans is a $12.5 million renovation of Academic Hall; that project would require president Dr. Dale Nitzschke and other university officials to relocate their offices temporarily to other buildings.

1971

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Frank C. Sheible officially retires from the State Highway Patrol, but it isn't his intention to retire from law enforcement; the 25-year highway patrol veteran hopes to oppose incumbent Bollinger County Sheriff Frank Matthews next November.

Mrs. Fred Williams of Jackson, recently named Outstanding Young Woman of America for the State of Missouri, was honored with a reception at the Holiday Inn in Cape Girardeau last night; the event was arranged by sorority sisters and friends; Williams was nominated by the Mu Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.