Out of the past: Dec. 13

Jackson Mayor Paul Sander will ask the Board of Aldermen on Monday to endorse formation of a task force to study the feasibility of building a multipurpose community center in the city; with Jackson's growing population, Sander believes such a facility is needed, and at the very least merits in-depth consideration.
Southeast Missouri State University wants to spend more than $30 million to renovate six campus buildings and construct a technology center in the next five years; included in those plans is a $12.5 million renovation of Academic Hall; that project would require president Dr. Dale Nitzschke and other university officials to relocate their offices temporarily to other buildings.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Frank C. Sheible officially retires from the State Highway Patrol, but it isn't his intention to retire from law enforcement; the 25-year highway patrol veteran hopes to oppose incumbent Bollinger County Sheriff Frank Matthews next November.
Mrs. Fred Williams of Jackson, recently named Outstanding Young Woman of America for the State of Missouri, was honored with a reception at the Holiday Inn in Cape Girardeau last night; the event was arranged by sorority sisters and friends; Williams was nominated by the Mu Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.
Lester P. Crites of Cape Girardeau and Dr. Edward Crites, a physician of Sedgewickville, Missouri, return from Arkansas with two eight-point bucks they killed during the week's deer hunting season in that state; the animals were killed in Baxter County, between Mount Hope and Mountain View.
T.C. Mulkey, a Navy radioman and a Cape Girardeau boy, is to fly with Adm. Richard E. Byrd over the South Pole and Antarctic regions during expeditions planned for those regions; in a letter to his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Mammon of Cape Girardeau, Mulkey wrote he will be away six months, during which time he will be unable to communicate with home folks or divulge any information of what transpires.
The West End sewer proposition is again being agitated; Mayor James A. Barks has ordered that the city engineer and his assistants make a survey of a proposed route for the sewer and to take levels necessary for the construction of the sewer; nearly two years ago, bids for the construction of the new sewer were requested, with the approximate cost fixed at $300,000; the city received no bids, and the proposition fell through.
A new plan evolved by Dr. Joseph A. Serena, president of the Teachers College, has been put into operation to help bring the college and the public schools in this district closer; each college professor has been given a county in the district, which he must visit and interact with the teachers there; the purpose is to keep the college in closer touch with those instructors and to ensure a greater interest among the pupils in the Cape Girardeau college.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.