Out of the past: Dec. 13

1995

The city of Jackson plans to sell its old City Hall at 225 S. High St., to the highest bidder on Jan. 5; city offices will move to their new location on Courthouse Square on Dec. 29; all offices except the collector's office will be closed that day so furniture, files and other supplies can be moved to the new site; all offices will open at the new location on Jan. 2.

A Scott County judge has refused to throw out a lawsuit brought against Southeast Missouri State University by Dr. David Stewart, the former director of the school's Center for Earthquake Studies; Associate Circuit Judge David Mann this week denied the school's motion to dismiss the 10-count suit, clearing the way for Stewart's case to go to trial.

1970

The Adult Choir of the First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau presents George F. Handel's oratorio, "The Messiah," in the evening in the church auditorium; the choir is under the direction of Charles D. Halley, minister of music; guest soloist is Joe Williams, minister of music at First Baptist Church in Sikeston, Missouri; other featured singers are Mrs. Alton Bray, Mrs. Carl Johnson, Mrs. Norman Tullis and Mrs. John Young; organist is Mrs. Peter Hilty.

James W. Logan of Logan's Nursery and Judith Ann Crow, president of Business and Professional Women's Club, planted a Douglas fir tree Friday in Courthouse Park; the tree is a Christmas gift to the city.