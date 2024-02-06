Out of the past: Dec. 13

The city of Jackson plans to sell its old City Hall at 225 S. High St., to the highest bidder on Jan. 5; city offices will move to their new location on Courthouse Square on Dec. 29; all offices except the collector's office will be closed that day so furniture, files and other supplies can be moved to the new site; all offices will open at the new location on Jan. 2.
A Scott County judge has refused to throw out a lawsuit brought against Southeast Missouri State University by Dr. David Stewart, the former director of the school's Center for Earthquake Studies; Associate Circuit Judge David Mann this week denied the school's motion to dismiss the 10-count suit, clearing the way for Stewart's case to go to trial.
The Adult Choir of the First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau presents George F. Handel's oratorio, "The Messiah," in the evening in the church auditorium; the choir is under the direction of Charles D. Halley, minister of music; guest soloist is Joe Williams, minister of music at First Baptist Church in Sikeston, Missouri; other featured singers are Mrs. Alton Bray, Mrs. Carl Johnson, Mrs. Norman Tullis and Mrs. John Young; organist is Mrs. Peter Hilty.
James W. Logan of Logan's Nursery and Judith Ann Crow, president of Business and Professional Women's Club, planted a Douglas fir tree Friday in Courthouse Park; the tree is a Christmas gift to the city.
A light snowfall overnight, followed by a cold freezing mist that formed an icy coating, slows traffic on streets and highways, and travel generally is hazardous; snow elsewhere in Missouri was much heavier, and the highway situation in the central section of the state is growing more serious hourly.
Organization of a six-team Class D baseball league, to be known as the Mid-South League and including Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, Missouri, in its membership, was perfected Wednesday night at Cairo, Illinois; other teams will be Cairo, Mayfield and Fulton in Kentucky, and Union City in Tennessee; representing Cape Girardeau at the meeting were Ross Young, who will sponsor the local club, and William Sullivan.
Officers of the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance sign a resolution petitioning the State Legislature to pass a law whereby it would be unlawful to operate a motion picture show on Sunday; this is said to be part of a statewide movement on the part of Missouri ministers.
By order of Mayor H.H. Haas, every person who is arrested in Cape Girardeau for drunkenness will be turned over to U.S. Commissioner Russell Dearmont, so that the latter can make an investigation as to where the intoxicant was purchased and gather other information for the next grand jury.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
