All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsDecember 13, 2019
Out of the past: Dec. 13
Consolidated Grain & Barge Co., headquartered in Mandeville, Louisiana, has signed a lease with the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority for 16 acres to build a grain elevator and barge facility; Consolidated's lease is the fourth long-term lease at the port authority...

1994

Consolidated Grain & Barge Co., headquartered in Mandeville, Louisiana, has signed a lease with the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority for 16 acres to build a grain elevator and barge facility; Consolidated's lease is the fourth long-term lease at the port authority.

In a few days, contractors are expected to restore independence to Independence Street, as another phase of the $40 million Cape LaCroix-Walker Creek flood-control project nears completion; Independence should be opened going eastbound at its intersection with Kingshighway by Friday.

1969

Members of the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club are at work on the grounds of Hawthorn School, where the club and Ramblewood Garden Club are attempting to develop a nature trail; the area is one of undergrowth and erosion at present.

An organ valued at $1,200 was stolen from Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church, north of Cape Girardeau, possibly Wednesday night; the Baldwin, double-keyboard organ weighed about 300 pounds, and probably could have been handled by two men; it was less than 3 years old.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1944

ZALMA, Mo. -- A plane tentatively described as an Army transport crashes on a wooded hill 1 1/2 miles north of Zalma and a half mile west of Highway 51 at about 2:30 a.m.; it is believed three or four airmen were killed, and three bodies have been recovered from the crash site.

Some families residing on North West End Boulevard near Fairground Park likely will object to construction of a high school in the eastern part of the park near the boulevard, H.A. Lang, Cape Girardeau Board of Education chairman, has learned; it had been suggested the board swap the site in the park with the city for the small Broadway School plot, possibly to be used later as a public library site.

1919

Miriam Killough arrives home from Aurora, Illinois, to visit home folks over the Christmas holiday; the Aurora schools closed yesterday, the coal shortage compelling them to begin the holidays early; Killough went to Aurora from a school in Wisconsin several weeks ago, the change being a great advancement.

The City of Cape Girardeau was winner in the condemnation suit against C.J. Reisenbichler in Common Pleas Court yesterday, the jury returning a verdict giving Reisenbichler $800 for a lot the city wants to open Painter Avenue.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 23
Out of the past: Sept. 23
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Out of the past: Sept. 18
RecordsSep. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 14
RecordsSep. 15
Out of the past: Sept. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
RecordsSep. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy