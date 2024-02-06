Out of the past: Dec. 13

1994

Consolidated Grain & Barge Co., headquartered in Mandeville, Louisiana, has signed a lease with the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority for 16 acres to build a grain elevator and barge facility; Consolidated's lease is the fourth long-term lease at the port authority.

In a few days, contractors are expected to restore independence to Independence Street, as another phase of the $40 million Cape LaCroix-Walker Creek flood-control project nears completion; Independence should be opened going eastbound at its intersection with Kingshighway by Friday.

1969

Members of the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club are at work on the grounds of Hawthorn School, where the club and Ramblewood Garden Club are attempting to develop a nature trail; the area is one of undergrowth and erosion at present.

An organ valued at $1,200 was stolen from Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church, north of Cape Girardeau, possibly Wednesday night; the Baldwin, double-keyboard organ weighed about 300 pounds, and probably could have been handled by two men; it was less than 3 years old.