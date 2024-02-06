Out of the past: Dec. 13

1993

A Cape Girardeau man and his son escaped unharmed yesterday afternoon after making an emergency landing in an alfalfa field near Jackson; the pilot was 38-year-old William T. Drury; with him was his 13-year-old son, Brandon; William Drury, who was returning the plane to Sikeston, Missouri, after flying to St. Louis and Festus, Missouri, says the plane's engine failed about five miles northwest of the landing site.

1968

Part of the Cape Girardeau City Council's quandary over selection of a councilman to replace A. Robert Pierce Jr., is apparently solved when John J. Kollker withdraws his name as a possible appointee; but Kollker firmly announces his plans to again run for office in the city election next April when stating his formal letter would be submitted to the council at a special meeting this afternoon.

A breakdown of The Missourian's press yesterday prevented printing and delivery of approximately 1,500 copies of the newspaper to subscribers on 10 routes south of Independence Street; repairs have been completed, and these papers, along with 5,000 others for distribution in Southern Illinois, are run off the press and distributed.