Out of the past: Dec. 13

A Cape Girardeau man and his son escaped unharmed yesterday afternoon after making an emergency landing in an alfalfa field near Jackson; the pilot was 38-year-old William T. Drury; with him was his 13-year-old son, Brandon; William Drury, who was returning the plane to Sikeston, Missouri, after flying to St. Louis and Festus, Missouri, says the plane's engine failed about five miles northwest of the landing site.
Part of the Cape Girardeau City Council's quandary over selection of a councilman to replace A. Robert Pierce Jr., is apparently solved when John J. Kollker withdraws his name as a possible appointee; but Kollker firmly announces his plans to again run for office in the city election next April when stating his formal letter would be submitted to the council at a special meeting this afternoon.
A breakdown of The Missourian's press yesterday prevented printing and delivery of approximately 1,500 copies of the newspaper to subscribers on 10 routes south of Independence Street; repairs have been completed, and these papers, along with 5,000 others for distribution in Southern Illinois, are run off the press and distributed.
The Cape Girardeau post office site case, called up in Federal Court this morning, is postponed to Feb. 8, 1944; pending in the condemnation matter, involving the present site of Common Pleas Courthouse, is a motion to strike out the government's amended petition and a general demurrer filed in behalf of Iska W. Carmack.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Arrangements are worked out for the establishment of a Teen Town Night Club, with the community's youth and parents cooperating in the program; it is hoped the club will help combat juvenile delinquency.
President W.H. Stubblefield of the Provident Association issues another appeal for nurses, saying conditions are more serious than ever because of the Spanish influenza epidemic and more nurses are badly needed; one nurse from Advance, Missouri, has come in answer to the call for help, but as there are whole families ill, many nurses are needed.
Lenore Schoebel, well known in Jackson, where she formerly lived with her parents, Professor and Mrs. O.M. Schoebel, died in September in Urmia, Persia, where she had been a missionary for the Presbyterian church for several years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
