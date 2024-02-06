Out of the past: Dec. 13

1992

Vocalist Julia Cowsert of Cape Girardeau has begun a music ministry to spread the Christmas message; she is performing a program titled "For His Glory" throughout the area.

A praise and remembrance service is held in the evening at Old Hanover Lutheran Church; guest preacher is the Rev. Adam Mueller, former pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church at Friedheim, who now is retired; the liturgy and sermon are in the German language, with carols sung in English and German.

1967

In a topping-out ceremony conducted in the afternoon 147 feet above sidewalk level, a large lighted pine tree is placed above the 13-story, tower-type section of the new Hirsch Broadcasting Co., building in the 300 block of Broadway; the ceremony is in observance of completion of the concrete exterior of the building.

The Missouri Army National Guard announces a final reorganization plan for Southeast Missouri, which disbands the last two infantry battalions, transfers the state engineer headquarters from Cape Girardeau and reduces troop strength by 225 men; the 1st and 2nd battalions of the 140th Infantry, headquartered in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, now are set to be replaced by the 1140th Engineer Battalion.