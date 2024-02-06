Out of the past: Dec. 12

Members of the Noon Lions Club believe if anything good comes from the recent rash of burglaries targeting the elderly, it will be creation of a Crime Stoppers program here; the club is seriously looking into the national program that allows citizens to help law enforcement by donating reward money for the capture and conviction of criminals.
Cape Girardeau is lighting up for the sixth annual Holiday of Lights tour and contest; Holiday of Lights is a combined effort of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee and the Convention and Visitors Bureau; the committee holds the annual decorating contest, while the bureau plans the driving route and bus tours; judging was completed last week, and the tours begin tomorrow.
The Rt. Rev. George L. Cadigan of St. Louis, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri, visits Christ Episcopal Church in the morning to administer the rites of confirmation and baptism; a parish brunch in his honor follows the second morning worship service.
An open house is held at the new Civil Defense volunteer fire station at Delta; a more rapid response to fire calls in the southern part of Cape Girardeau County should be possible with the new station.
Construction work in Cape Girardeau during the past month slumped to its lowest ebb since June with only 17 permits, including nine for residences, being take out at the city engineer's office; the combined cost listed in these permits is $46,200.
Definite word that Brother Michael Braun of Cape Girardeau, a missionary of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate order, was executed by the Japanese July 2, 1942, in Menado Island, in the Celebes, along with seven other Americans, comes to the family in the evening; Braun was the son of Emma Braun of Cape Girardeau and the late Arthur Braun; the information is brought here by the Rev. G. Mongeau, O.M.I., the superior of the order in the Philippines.
Descended from a long line of princesses of ancient Syria, Princess Rahme Haider, native of Damascus and noted lecturer and portrayer of Oriental life, presented a thrilling and inspiring message, "Under Syrian Stars," last evening at Centenary Methodist Church; this evening she will present her own dramatization of the old Bible story of "Naaman, the Leper."
Workers begin installing 1,269 chairs in the New Broadway Theater; the chairs are upholstered in gray leather and are considerably wider than those in the Capitol Theater in St. Louis, said to be the most costly and beautiful theater in that city; decorators are putting the final touches on Cape Girardeau's new theater, and say they'll finish by the middle of the week.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
