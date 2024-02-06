Out of the past: Dec. 12

1996

Members of the Noon Lions Club believe if anything good comes from the recent rash of burglaries targeting the elderly, it will be creation of a Crime Stoppers program here; the club is seriously looking into the national program that allows citizens to help law enforcement by donating reward money for the capture and conviction of criminals.

Cape Girardeau is lighting up for the sixth annual Holiday of Lights tour and contest; Holiday of Lights is a combined effort of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee and the Convention and Visitors Bureau; the committee holds the annual decorating contest, while the bureau plans the driving route and bus tours; judging was completed last week, and the tours begin tomorrow.

1971

The Rt. Rev. George L. Cadigan of St. Louis, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri, visits Christ Episcopal Church in the morning to administer the rites of confirmation and baptism; a parish brunch in his honor follows the second morning worship service.

An open house is held at the new Civil Defense volunteer fire station at Delta; a more rapid response to fire calls in the southern part of Cape Girardeau County should be possible with the new station.