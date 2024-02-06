Out of the past: Dec. 12

1993

The second annual German Christmas service is held in the evening at Old Hanover Lutheran Church; guest preacher is the Rev. Adam Mueller; the liturgy and sermon are in the German language, with familiar Christmas hymns being sung in German and English.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opens a disaster application center at the Missouri Army National Guard in Jackson; it will be open for three days to accept in person or by telephone requests for assistance from individuals and families whose properties were damaged by flash flooding and storms Nov. 13 to 19.

1968

George W. Kimbel, 65, retired owner of what had been one of the largest truck lines in the country and a philanthropist, died last night at a local hospital after a three-month illness; he was also owner of Kimbeland Country Club, which he leased to the club organization, and was owner of Kimbeland stables.

Plans for a new post office building to be located in Oak Ridge have been announced by Rudolph G. Bohnert, Oak Ridge postmaster; the post office has been located in the IGA Food Market building for at least 15 years; the new building will be built on the north side of Main Street.