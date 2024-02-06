Out of the past: Dec. 12

The city of Cape Girardeau recently presented its Employees of the Year awards; recipients were Mike Morgan, fire department; Julie Dale, municipal and administrative; Drew Dietz, parks and recreation; Rickey Price, police department; and John Lewis, public works.
Fulfilling a deal he made with his cohorts to raise $1,000 for the Arthritis Foundation, Curt Casteel of the U.S. Marshals office in Cape Girardeau participates in the Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bells Run, adorned only in bikini briefs and a pair of reindeer horns.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Auxiliary Police have elected Runyun E. Dyer as their new chief, replacing Robert E. Eckelmann, who resigned because of ill health; Dyer, 58, will take over direction of the 42-man force Jan. 1.
Darrel R. Wunderlich, 23, of Cape Girardeau has been hired to replace a fireman who resigned from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department earlier this year; Wunderlich was chosen from four applicants who passed recent Civil Service examinations; he has had firefighting experience in the Navy.
Gardening on a big scale, in order to supply food for school cafeterias at low cost during 1943, already is being discussed by civic leaders; one proposal is a countywide program be worked out, so as to grow vegetables for all the various schools that have cafeterias; another suggestion has been made that even two counties join together for the vegetable-production job.
Except for some slight confusion, yesterday afternoon's air-raid alert at Jackson went off as scheduled; all wardens were at their places in parts of the city, and highway-patrol officers were stationed at the highway 61-25 intersection; all traffic was stopped on all streets and on all roads and highways in and out of the city.
Another night of intense cold was experienced last night; instead of moderating temperatures as promised by the weather forecaster at St. Louis, the mercury showed the opposite, unless a change from 8 below to only 2 below may be termed a moderation.
Clarence Drum, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. G.M. Drum of Cape Girardeau, and Glenn Kinder, 20, of Daisy have been accepted in the medical corps of Uncle Sam's service; young Drum has been employed at the Good Hope Drug Store since getting out of the Normal School, where he took a course in chemistry.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
