RecordsDecember 12, 2017

Out of the past: Dec. 12

The city of Cape Girardeau recently presented its Employees of the Year awards; recipients were Mike Morgan, fire department; Julie Dale, municipal and administrative; Drew Dietz, parks and recreation; Rickey Price, police department; and John Lewis, public works...

1992

The city of Cape Girardeau recently presented its Employees of the Year awards; recipients were Mike Morgan, fire department; Julie Dale, municipal and administrative; Drew Dietz, parks and recreation; Rickey Price, police department; and John Lewis, public works.

Fulfilling a deal he made with his cohorts to raise $1,000 for the Arthritis Foundation, Curt Casteel of the U.S. Marshals office in Cape Girardeau participates in the Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bells Run, adorned only in bikini briefs and a pair of reindeer horns.

1967

Members of the Cape Girardeau Auxiliary Police have elected Runyun E. Dyer as their new chief, replacing Robert E. Eckelmann, who resigned because of ill health; Dyer, 58, will take over direction of the 42-man force Jan. 1.

Darrel R. Wunderlich, 23, of Cape Girardeau has been hired to replace a fireman who resigned from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department earlier this year; Wunderlich was chosen from four applicants who passed recent Civil Service examinations; he has had firefighting experience in the Navy.

1942

Gardening on a big scale, in order to supply food for school cafeterias at low cost during 1943, already is being discussed by civic leaders; one proposal is a countywide program be worked out, so as to grow vegetables for all the various schools that have cafeterias; another suggestion has been made that even two counties join together for the vegetable-production job.

Except for some slight confusion, yesterday afternoon's air-raid alert at Jackson went off as scheduled; all wardens were at their places in parts of the city, and highway-patrol officers were stationed at the highway 61-25 intersection; all traffic was stopped on all streets and on all roads and highways in and out of the city.

1917

Another night of intense cold was experienced last night; instead of moderating temperatures as promised by the weather forecaster at St. Louis, the mercury showed the opposite, unless a change from 8 below to only 2 below may be termed a moderation.

Clarence Drum, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. G.M. Drum of Cape Girardeau, and Glenn Kinder, 20, of Daisy have been accepted in the medical corps of Uncle Sam's service; young Drum has been employed at the Good Hope Drug Store since getting out of the Normal School, where he took a course in chemistry.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

