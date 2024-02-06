Out of the past: Dec. 12

1992

The city of Cape Girardeau recently presented its Employees of the Year awards; recipients were Mike Morgan, fire department; Julie Dale, municipal and administrative; Drew Dietz, parks and recreation; Rickey Price, police department; and John Lewis, public works.

Fulfilling a deal he made with his cohorts to raise $1,000 for the Arthritis Foundation, Curt Casteel of the U.S. Marshals office in Cape Girardeau participates in the Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bells Run, adorned only in bikini briefs and a pair of reindeer horns.

1967

Members of the Cape Girardeau Auxiliary Police have elected Runyun E. Dyer as their new chief, replacing Robert E. Eckelmann, who resigned because of ill health; Dyer, 58, will take over direction of the 42-man force Jan. 1.

Darrel R. Wunderlich, 23, of Cape Girardeau has been hired to replace a fireman who resigned from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department earlier this year; Wunderlich was chosen from four applicants who passed recent Civil Service examinations; he has had firefighting experience in the Navy.