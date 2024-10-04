Out of the past: Dec. 11

Zimmer Radio Group has become the fourth owner of the building that houses a NationsBank branch at Mount Auburn Road and Independence Street; the building, which will serve as corporate headquarters for the radio group, will also remain a branch bank; the Zimmer Group purchased the building from NationsBank.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- On Wednesday morning, Lambert's Cafe got its "A-plus" sticker from the Missouri Department of Health; more and more of the stickers are appearing on restaurants in the Sikeston area, signifying that all of the food-handlers in the restaurants have been vaccinated against the Hepatitis A outbreak that has sickened 43 people in the area.
Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County and, presumably, other municipalities within the county, receive their first checks under the five-year federal revenue-sharing program; the Cape Girardeau's check is in the amount of $191,704, while the county's is $110,916.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The economic future of Bollinger County may hinge on the outcome of a special election tomorrow, in which Marble Hill and Lutesville, Missouri, voters will ballot on $25,000 bond issues for acquisition of an industrial park-airport.
The Community Industrial Development Fund, still lacking word from many residents, gained $2,487.50 yesterday afternoon from 31 additional donors, bringing the amount on hand to $61,161.46.
Lending official aid to the efforts of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce in securing the Freedom Train for a stop in Cape Girardeau, Mayor R.E. Beckman says he will write J. Edward Shugrue, national director of the American Heritage Foundation, seeking a routing through the city; the Freedom Train, containing the Constitution, Declaration of Independence and countless documents of American history, is on a nation-wide tour of cities and towns to show the American people the heritage of freedom which has been left them.
Joseph Baumgartner is elected chancellor commander of the Knights of Pythias organization at a meeting in the club rooms of the Sturdivant Bank building; other officers elected are vice-chancellor, Alvin Bergmann; prelate, William Ruesskamp; master of work, Emil Teichmann; keeper of record and seal, Glenn McCain; master of exchequer, Ed Drum; master at arms, E.W. Boyer; inner guard, D. Juden; outer guard, W. Meier.
J.P. Lynch, 73, veteran traveling salesman who had been visiting this district for the past quarter of a century, is found dead in his room at a local hotel shortly after noon; indications are he expired as he prepared to go to bed last night; the failure of Lynch to appear in the lobby in the morning arouses curiosity; the porter, unable to enter the room, which is locked from the inside, looks through the transom and sees the lifeless body on the floor.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
