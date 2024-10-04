Out of the past: Dec. 11

1997

Zimmer Radio Group has become the fourth owner of the building that houses a NationsBank branch at Mount Auburn Road and Independence Street; the building, which will serve as corporate headquarters for the radio group, will also remain a branch bank; the Zimmer Group purchased the building from NationsBank.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- On Wednesday morning, Lambert's Cafe got its "A-plus" sticker from the Missouri Department of Health; more and more of the stickers are appearing on restaurants in the Sikeston area, signifying that all of the food-handlers in the restaurants have been vaccinated against the Hepatitis A outbreak that has sickened 43 people in the area.

1972

Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County and, presumably, other municipalities within the county, receive their first checks under the five-year federal revenue-sharing program; the Cape Girardeau's check is in the amount of $191,704, while the county's is $110,916.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The economic future of Bollinger County may hinge on the outcome of a special election tomorrow, in which Marble Hill and Lutesville, Missouri, voters will ballot on $25,000 bond issues for acquisition of an industrial park-airport.