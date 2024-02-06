Out of the past: Dec. 11

1995

As the Christmas shopping season wears on, retailers had hoped for record sales over the weekend; as many expected, the frigid weather and snow boosted holiday sales; shoppers returned to the stores Saturday and Sunday after a hiatus Friday when about 4 inches of snow blanketed Southeast Missouri.

Construction is underway on the Bavarian-style Jackson Drury Inn and Suites hotel nine miles north of Cape Girardeau at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61; the 80-room, four-story hotel is patterned after the Drury Inn in Frankenmuth, Michigan, and boasts the same Bavarian theme and decor; half of the rooms are two-room suites.

1970

Christmas spirit at the Cape Girardeau Post Office means more than delivering Yuletide letters, cards and packages; for the first time in many years -- perhaps in the history of the local office -- the post office sports a Christmas tree in the lobby; the tree, obtained with donations of postal employees, won't be the end of holiday happenings at the post office; for the next two weeks, Christmas music will be played in the lobby.

Gov. Warren E. Hearnes breaks a tie vote of the Cape Girardeau County Democratic Committee with the appointment of Ruth Meadows of Cape Girardeau as county treasurer; she and Elmer R. Schaper of Jackson, a former county treasurer, were tied for the post; Meadows is the sister of U.S. Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau.