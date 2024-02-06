Out of the past: Dec. 11

1994

The third annual German Christmas service is held in the evening at Old Hanover Lutheran Church on Perryville Road; guest preacher is the Rev. Adam Mueller; his sermon theme is "The Meaning of Christ's Birth"; the liturgy and sermon are in English, with familiar Christmas carols sung in both German and English.

Gov. Mel Carnahan has appointed Doyle Lee Privett of Kennett, Missouri, to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents; Privett, 43, will fill the remaining two years of the unexpired term of Kennett resident Mark Pelts, who resigned from the board earlier this year.

1969

County Clerk Rusby C. Crites reports to the County Court that 1,298 valid signatures were found on the out-county portion of petitions calling for an election to establish a County Health Unit; verifying names on the Cape Girardeau portion of the petitions is in progress now; 1,766 valid signatures are required to bring the issue to a vote.

A 17-year-old rural Cape Girardeau youth is in jail, charged with helping to aid a jailbreak attempt early in November; he is accused of bringing hacksaw blades into the jail and leaving them with his brother, who was incarcerated then.