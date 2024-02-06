Out of the past: Dec. 10

1998

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Despite the number of area school districts looking for a new superintendent, Dennis Martin remains optimistic about Perry County's search; the school board has had 15 inquiries so far, and more are expected before the Dec. 23 application deadline; once that deadline passes, board members will meet to review resumes and then determine semifinalists; after that round of interviews, finalists will be chosen and asked to meet with staff, teachers and the community; it's similar to processes under way in Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts.

The Cape Girardeau Post Office is gearing up for Monday, which is expected to be one of the busiest days of the year for the U.S. Postal Service; the last two Mondays before Christmas always are busy in the nation's post offices; normally the Cape Girardeau facility delivers 125,000 pieces of mail daily, and during the final week before Christmas, the total will surpass 200,000; "But during the next two Mondays, we could be handling 250,000 to 300,000 pieces of mail," said Matthew Peters, manager of customer services here.

1973

Interior finishing and equipment installation is being completed in the new Kerasotes Theater, a twin cinema under construction in the Town Plaza Shopping Center; although a definite opening date isn't available, tentative plans are to have the cinema ready for operation around Dec. 21.

With the energy crises holding outside Christmas decorations to a minimum this year, the usual rash of Yule light thefts has decreased, but vandals are apparently turning their energies to mailboxes; residents in the 1300-1700 blocks of Oakley Drive spent a cold Sunday afternoon collecting the remains of letters, magazines and Christmas packages apparently stolen from their mailboxes, ripped open and discarded in a nearby open field.