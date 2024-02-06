Out of the past: Dec. 10

1997

Teresa Connell, graphic designer for the Southeast Missourian, won the two top spots for news graphics in the 1997 Kansas-Missouri Associated Press News Photo/Graphics Contest; Connell was honored Monday at the Missouri-Kansas Publishers and Editors convention in Kansas City; she won a first-place award for a graphic entitled "Money Matters," concerning salaries at Southeast Missouri State University; second place was for a graphic called "On the right track," concerning railroad crossing safety in Southeast Missouri.

Getting in and out of some stores on Cape Girardeau's west side should be easier; in the heart of the Christmas rush, the city of Cape Girardeau has placed a temporary four-way stop at the intersection of Siemers and Lambert drives in response to heavy traffic along the route; the City Council will be asked to approve an ordinance creating a permanent four-way stop at the intersection, which includes the entrances to both Sam's Club and Target, at its Dec. 15 meeting.

1972

The Rev. Alan Bachert, who has been serving dual parishes at Steelville, Illinois, and Campbell Hill, Illinois, is installed as pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel in Cape Girardeau; the afternoon ceremony is conducted by the Rev. Robert E. Lange, who has been serving as interim pastor since July.

The congregation of Second Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau celebrates its 105th anniversary, with the Rev. G.L. Gladdin of Charleston, Missouri, speaking at the morning worship service; the church was organized in 1867, and a building for worship was constructed in 1874 at the present location, 426 S. Frederick St.