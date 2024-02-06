Out of the past: Dec. 10

Teresa Connell, graphic designer for the Southeast Missourian, won the two top spots for news graphics in the 1997 Kansas-Missouri Associated Press News Photo/Graphics Contest; Connell was honored Monday at the Missouri-Kansas Publishers and Editors convention in Kansas City; she won a first-place award for a graphic entitled "Money Matters," concerning salaries at Southeast Missouri State University; second place was for a graphic called "On the right track," concerning railroad crossing safety in Southeast Missouri.
Getting in and out of some stores on Cape Girardeau's west side should be easier; in the heart of the Christmas rush, the city of Cape Girardeau has placed a temporary four-way stop at the intersection of Siemers and Lambert drives in response to heavy traffic along the route; the City Council will be asked to approve an ordinance creating a permanent four-way stop at the intersection, which includes the entrances to both Sam's Club and Target, at its Dec. 15 meeting.
The Rev. Alan Bachert, who has been serving dual parishes at Steelville, Illinois, and Campbell Hill, Illinois, is installed as pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel in Cape Girardeau; the afternoon ceremony is conducted by the Rev. Robert E. Lange, who has been serving as interim pastor since July.
The congregation of Second Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau celebrates its 105th anniversary, with the Rev. G.L. Gladdin of Charleston, Missouri, speaking at the morning worship service; the church was organized in 1867, and a building for worship was constructed in 1874 at the present location, 426 S. Frederick St.
With reports awaited on almost half of the cards held by workers, a preliminary tabulation of the city's Progress Day campaign for an industrial fund shows that $56,848.96, including the major portion of larger contributors, was raised in yesterday's one-day drive; still to be heard from are workers and captains who, unable to make contact with firms and individuals on their lists, were unable to make their reports at the end of the day.
County Assessor John L. Wescoat announces that the annexation of contiguous territory by the city of Cape Girardeau last April will bring the assessed valuation of the community up an additional $414,300, following a final transfer of the property from the county tax book to the city's.
Little white stockings have been distributed in the Evangelical Church Sunday School to each pupil; these stockings will be filled with pennies and nickels and dimes and brought back to the church on Christmas Eve; the money collected will be used for the relief of orphan children.
One thousand gallons of mash are destroyed and the largest still found in this county is confiscated, when Cape Girardeau and Scott County officers raid a distillery hidden in the woods six miles south of Cape Girardeau early in the morning; the still is deserted, but officers find 10 barrels of corn mash ready for distilling for "Christmas cheer"; after tearing up the barrels and destroying the mash, officers shoot the still and coils full of holes and then dismantle it, part of it being confiscated.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
