Out of the past: Dec. 10

1995

A new doctor practicing with Dr. John Englehart in Marble Hill, Missouri, is Dr. Melody Armstrong of St. Francis, Kansas; she was born in Weisbaden, Germany, while her father was in the U.S. Army; Armstrong is part of the Cross Trails Medical Center, based out of Cape Girardeau, that purchased the Twin City Medical Clinic Oct. 2.

The value of 1995 construction contracts in Cape Girardeau will go down as the second biggest year in history; with a month remaining, it's not feasible that this year's totals will match the record year of $47.9 million in 1992; but after 11 months, the Inspection Services Division reports more than $42 million in new building and expansion permits have been issued.

1970

A life dedicated to the medical profession and highlighted by instrumental planning which paved the way for construction of Southeast Hospital here ended last night upon the death of Dr. Oda Lavinia Seabaugh; Seabaugh, 85, died at Cape La Croix Manor Nursing Home, where he had been admitted as the first patient of the facility two years ago; born near Patton, Missouri, he practiced medicine in Cape Girardeau 43 years before ill health forced his retirement in 1959.

Pickets went up at depots in Cape Girardeau and many other Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois communities early in the morning, but some of the pickets disappear by mid-morning as the nationwide strike by four major railroad unions begins tottering.