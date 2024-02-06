Out of the past: Dec. 10

1992

The Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission has revised its list of priorities for five-year major street projects in the city; while keeping the Lexington Avenue project and a Sprigg Street extension to the arterial at the top of the list, the commission added construction of a new Hopper Road from Mount Auburn Road to Kage Road and improvements to Perryville Road.

Former state Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, now a lobbyist and fundraiser for Southeast Missouri State University, says he talked with Lt. Gov. Mel Carnahan about taking a job in his administration two weeks ago; Proffer’s name has been mentioned as a possible commissioner of the Office of Administration and as director of the Department of Revenue.

1967

The Rev. Carl Bay is the new pastor of Free Trinity Pentecostal Church; this is his first pastorate, and he has been in Cape Girardeau about two weeks; before this, Bay was an evangelist and held services in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

An open house is held at the new parsonage of Centenary Methodist Church, 700 Bellevue St.; this recently acquired addition to the church property was a gift of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Harris to Centenary; pastor of the church is the Rev. J. Ray Trotter.