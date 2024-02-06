Out of the past: Dec. 1

1998

The unseasonably warm weather doesn't make it feel much like the start of December, but the final month of the year has arrived; November was warmer than normal, tricking many flowers and shrubs into blooming; there were only a few light frosts and no killing freezes this fall.

The Missouri Department of Transportation's new five-year road improvement plan isn't saddled with more projects than funding, says the agency's chief financial officer; Pat Goff, initially said yesterday the plan was "over-programmed"; but several hours later, he said that wasn't the case; he said MoDOT plans to spend $4.3 billion over the next five years, including $878 million in the current fiscal year; there are more than 900 specific projects in the five-year plan that the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission recently adopted when it scrapped the 15-year plan.

1973

Meals on Wheels is coming to Cape Girardeau; the program, providing nutritional meals to individuals unable to prepare them for themselves, is being organized by Southeast Hospital Auxiliary members and representatives of the Cape Girardeau County Chapter of the American Red Cross; meals five days a week will be prepared by the hospital and delivered to homes by volunteers at a cost of $1.25 per meal; the program will kick off Jan. 7.

The second house fire in rural Cape Girardeau County in a 24-hour period has destroyed the home of Carroll Walker, dean of students at Southeast Missouri State University, on Route 1 northwest of Cape Girardeau; the fire at the 1 1/2-year-old, two-story frame home began about 3 p.m. yesterday in the laundry area on the main floor; a neighbor called the Cape Girardeau Fire Department when smoke was noticed, but help wasn't sent because the house is outside the city limits.