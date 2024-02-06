Out of the past: Dec. 1

1995

U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson believes "Blue Dog Democrats" and "Blue Dog Republicans" are barking up the same tree; he is one of the leaders of a newly formed group of 24 House Republicans -- the Mainstream Conservative Alliance -- that hopes to transcend partisan political bickering and work with conservative Democrats to push the conservative agenda; the top priority is to balance the federal budget within seven years.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce pledges its support to keeping the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport tower open and adding a flight to the Trans World Express schedule; "We have ... offered to help in any way to keep the tower open at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport," says John Mehner, president of the chamber; Mehner's remarks followed the chamber's annual retreat, held at the Lone Star Natatorium.

1970

Fire of undetermined origin destroyed an unoccupied house in the 100 block of LaCruz in South Cape Girardeau on Monday, the first fire of its type since Sept. 10; the blaze spread to a nearby lumber pile owned by Bill Warfield; area residents were without electricity for a short time, when a utility pole caught fire; the fire brought to 20 the number of blazes occurring in South Cape since May 22.

Attorney Richard D. Jones is elected president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce during a meeting of the board of directors at the Golden Coin Restaurant; Jones, a member of the Oliver, Oliver and Jones law firm, will succeed George H. Wrape effective Jan. 1.