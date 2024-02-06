Out of the past: Dec. 1

Cape Girardeau residents whose homes were damaged by this summer's flooding can have the structures demolished at no cost through a grant program approved yesterday by the state; the Missouri Department of Economic Development is providing $105,000 to raze up to 30 flood-damaged buildings.
In a packed courtroom at the Common Pleas Courthouse, John W. Grimm is sworn in as Division II circuit judge from the 32nd Circuit by his father, Missouri Appeals Court Judge Stanley A. Grimm; John Grimm succeeds retiring Judge A.J. Seier on the bench.
The Rev. Richard C. Lamb, who has accepted the pastorate at the Jackson Presbyterian Church, is expected to arrive here with his family tomorrow; he and his wife have two sons and a daughter; Lamb has been pastor of the Gracewood Presbyterian Church in Whitehaven, Tennessee, for six and one-half years.
The first automobile safety inspections under a new state law begin in Cape Girardeau and throughout the state at various garages approved by the state; in Cape Girardeau County, 25 service stations and automobile agencies have been certified by the state as approved inspection points; 21 of those stations are in Cape Girardeau.
Lt. Raymond L. Wyatt, 24, a native of Rolla, Missouri, but a resident of Cape Girardeau since 1930, is missing in action after a flight over Germany; Wyatt is a flight bomber squadron navigator in the Army Air Forces.
Walls are being erected for a one-story brick shop building for the Groves Motor Co., 43 N. Sprigg St.; the structure, 112 feet long and 25 feet wide, is being constructed at the rear of the main plant and will be used as an automotive shop; a part of the shop on the second floor of the main building will be moved to the new structure to make room for other work.
A Patriotic Convocation is held in the Normal School auditorium in the afternoon and is attended by a large number of citizens; the meeting marks the opening of the school campaign for the United War Work, which had been delayed because of the influenza epidemic.
Dr. George W. Walker has been advised that his daughter, Marie Walker, will be stationed in Berne, Switzerland, with the military attache of the Army legation; she sailed for Switzerland last Tuesday in company with 126 other young ladies, who will take similar positions in Holland and Italy.
-- Sharon K. Sanders