Out of the past: Dec. 1

1993

Cape Girardeau residents whose homes were damaged by this summer's flooding can have the structures demolished at no cost through a grant program approved yesterday by the state; the Missouri Department of Economic Development is providing $105,000 to raze up to 30 flood-damaged buildings.

In a packed courtroom at the Common Pleas Courthouse, John W. Grimm is sworn in as Division II circuit judge from the 32nd Circuit by his father, Missouri Appeals Court Judge Stanley A. Grimm; John Grimm succeeds retiring Judge A.J. Seier on the bench.

1968

The Rev. Richard C. Lamb, who has accepted the pastorate at the Jackson Presbyterian Church, is expected to arrive here with his family tomorrow; he and his wife have two sons and a daughter; Lamb has been pastor of the Gracewood Presbyterian Church in Whitehaven, Tennessee, for six and one-half years.

The first automobile safety inspections under a new state law begin in Cape Girardeau and throughout the state at various garages approved by the state; in Cape Girardeau County, 25 service stations and automobile agencies have been certified by the state as approved inspection points; 21 of those stations are in Cape Girardeau.