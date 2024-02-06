Out of the past: Aug. 9

1998

The Rev. Denny Lumos is the new United Methodist campus minister and director of the Wesley House Foundation at Southeast Missouri State University; he is a graduate of Mineral Area College, Southeast and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary; he is originally from Leadwood, Missouri; Lumos and his wife, Theresa, have three children.

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Capt. Steve Meister and his company of French Marines marched down the street of Ste. Genevieve yesterday, stopping to fire a volley near the center of the Jour de Fete celebration; the annual event attracts 30,000 to 40,000 over two days; the Jour de Fete continues today, and admission is free.

1973

Keyed to its own rendition of making hay while the sun shines, the Cape Girardeau Street Department has added three more projects to its "must be done by winter" list; plans are to resurface with a blade mix a portion of two streets -- Cape Rock from Perryville Road northeast to the city limits and North West End Boulevard from New Madrid to Bertling -- and to rebuild that part of New Madrid through the Southeast Missouri State University campus closed several months ago by a dirt slide.

The high cost and shortage of meat are prime reasons given for the increased poaching of deer in Missouri; a special effort is being made to recruit sportsmen, rural residents and cattlemen associations to report poaching violations.