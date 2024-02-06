Out of the past: Aug. 9

The Rev. Denny Lumos is the new United Methodist campus minister and director of the Wesley House Foundation at Southeast Missouri State University; he is a graduate of Mineral Area College, Southeast and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary; he is originally from Leadwood, Missouri; Lumos and his wife, Theresa, have three children.
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Capt. Steve Meister and his company of French Marines marched down the street of Ste. Genevieve yesterday, stopping to fire a volley near the center of the Jour de Fete celebration; the annual event attracts 30,000 to 40,000 over two days; the Jour de Fete continues today, and admission is free.
Keyed to its own rendition of making hay while the sun shines, the Cape Girardeau Street Department has added three more projects to its "must be done by winter" list; plans are to resurface with a blade mix a portion of two streets -- Cape Rock from Perryville Road northeast to the city limits and North West End Boulevard from New Madrid to Bertling -- and to rebuild that part of New Madrid through the Southeast Missouri State University campus closed several months ago by a dirt slide.
The high cost and shortage of meat are prime reasons given for the increased poaching of deer in Missouri; a special effort is being made to recruit sportsmen, rural residents and cattlemen associations to report poaching violations.
Fire Commissioner Cleo Johns discloses Cape Girardeau city officials are considering a firemen's and policemen's pension plan; it is hoped, Johns says, that the proposition can be submitted to voters late this fall or early winter at the same time proposed bond issues for new fire stations and a swimming pool are sought; the City Council cannot arbitrarily establish a pension plan; it must be approved in the form of a mill tax by a majority of the city's voters.
Cape Girardeau County peach growers, after having enjoyed ideal weather during the growing season, this week started picking the main crop of this year's copious yields; adding to the satisfaction of local orchardists are the St. Louis and Chicago market quotations, which, after rising steadily the past five days, stand at about $4 on the former and $4.40 on the Chicago market; this is an increase of from 75 cents to $1 over prices of last year for top peaches.
A.R. Zoelsmann, chairman of the traffic committee of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, says the Frisco Railroad will place three new trains in service through Cape Girardeau before Sept. 15; two fast trains, one to leave St. Louis at a later hour than on the present schedule and another to leave Memphis, Tennessee, with faster running time than the present trains, and the St. Mary, Missouri, local accommodation are to be placed in service, according to word received from the Frisco.
Negotiations are underway between officials of the Caradine Hat Co. of St. Louis and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce relative to the establishment of a factory of the company here; an engineer with Caradine has been in Cape Girardeau this week looking over available sites and conferring with chamber officials; Caradine manufactures "harvest hats" on a large scale.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
