Out of the past: Aug. 9

1997

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has named Greg Jones as the new executive director of the organization; he replaces Beverly Strohmeyer, the director for 12 years, who resigned last month to accept a position with the Missouri Arts Council in St. Louis; Jones formerly served as studio coordinator for the sculpture, metalsmithing and wood shops programs at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Groundbreaking for a $48 million flood control project is the highlight of the 31st Annual Jour de Fete in historic Ste. Genevieve; the city, founded in 1752 and located in the Mississippi River floodplain, contains the most and best preserved historic French Colonial architecture in the United States; representatives of the U.S. Army Crops of Engineers and the Ste. Genevieve Joint Levee Commission and numerous elected officials, including Rep. Richard Gephardt and Sen. Christopher "Kit" Bond, gather at the site of the new levee east of Main Street; it will be the first to help protect Ste. Genevieve from flood devastation.

1972

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Frank C. Sheible, who lost his bid to run for Bollinger County sheriff in the general election yesterday, charges his defeat was a result of "a political move planned to get me beat"; Sheible, who ran against Bob Fox on the Democratic ticket, accuses a Lutesville, Missouri, man of fabricating a story he is said to have spread throughout the county on the day of the election.

While more Cape Girardeau County voters balloted in Tuesday's election than in the 1968 presidential-year primary, the percentage of registered voters going to the polls slipped this year; about 34.3% of the county's registered voters marked ballots Tuesday.