Out of the past: Aug. 9

1996

Helen Rodriguez doubled her patients yesterday at the intensive care unit of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri; five ducks from the Capaha Park Lagoon were brought to the clinic after park workers discovered they were ill; all the birds were limp and lifeless, but no one knows why; five birds already have died.

Gone are the days when Missouri Highways and Transportation Department officials told people what road improvements they would get; under a new program, Missourians will tell officials what roads should be improved; then department officials will look at ways to fix them; Cape Girardeau County is the testing ground for the new method, being used to study Routes 25, 34 and 72.

1971

"I'm tired, but still not tired of chess," says Cape Girardeau's world champion marathon chess player; Jon Anderson, 21, made the comment Saturday night after playing chess for 81 hours -- one hour longer than the previous world record of 80 hours; Anderson got in more than 160 games during his 81-hour chess spree; he lost only 20 games for a winning percentage in the high 80s.

The SEMO District Fair Association is sponsoring a demolition derby to be held in front of the grandstand in Arena Park on Saturday night; proceeds will be used to defray costs of repairing and painting grandstand bleachers heavily damaged in a storm last March.