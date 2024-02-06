Out of the past: Aug. 9

1994

A 19-year-old man who escaped from a jail work program in Cape Girardeau County last week is again in custody; he was arrested Sunday by police in Clearwater, Florida, as he got off of a Greyhound bus; he escaped custody Aug. 2 at Cape County Park North while he was part of a work crew from the county jail.

Sen. Kit Bond, R-Missouri, spoke at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; his topics of discussion were the Whitewater hearings, health care and a $32 billion anti-crime bill; Bond said he was also concerned about a possible cover-up of Vince Foster's death.

1969

The lack of restaurant facilities in Cape Girardeau's enlarged, modernized airport was underlined this week by the statements of air travelers using a suggestion box placed by airport personnel on the Cape Central Airways counter; unanimously, travelers from all sections of the country condemned the city for not having restaurant facilities and urged that something be done.

Construction began this week on a pair of lakes to be the main attractions in the Twin Lakes Subdivision, a 184-acre tract along Hopper Road just west of Interstate 55 and the city's western limits; the area will contain 45 to 50 lots ranging from one to 10 acres in size.