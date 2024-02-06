Out of the past: Aug. 9

A 19-year-old man who escaped from a jail work program in Cape Girardeau County last week is again in custody; he was arrested Sunday by police in Clearwater, Florida, as he got off of a Greyhound bus; he escaped custody Aug. 2 at Cape County Park North while he was part of a work crew from the county jail.
Sen. Kit Bond, R-Missouri, spoke at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; his topics of discussion were the Whitewater hearings, health care and a $32 billion anti-crime bill; Bond said he was also concerned about a possible cover-up of Vince Foster's death.
The lack of restaurant facilities in Cape Girardeau's enlarged, modernized airport was underlined this week by the statements of air travelers using a suggestion box placed by airport personnel on the Cape Central Airways counter; unanimously, travelers from all sections of the country condemned the city for not having restaurant facilities and urged that something be done.
Construction began this week on a pair of lakes to be the main attractions in the Twin Lakes Subdivision, a 184-acre tract along Hopper Road just west of Interstate 55 and the city's western limits; the area will contain 45 to 50 lots ranging from one to 10 acres in size.
Hundreds of exhibits are on the grounds as the SEMO District Fair gets underway at the new city park; but tomorrow will be the big day at the fair, when Cape Girardeau Day is observed; highlighting the afternoon program will be the first of the three days of horse racing; those races will be all the more colorful this year, with the fair association enforcing a regulation all jockeys and drivers are to be in uniform.
Two Cape Girardeau men are reported missing in action in Europe; 2nd Lt. Harold G. Koeppel, 21, co-pilot of a Liberator bomber, has been missing over Austria since July 25; Pfc. Franklin McNeely, 22, was reported missing July 19 in action in France.
At least 10 young men and women of Southeast Missouri will be given $100 scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri Teachers College during the fall term beginning in September; giving the scholarships will be the Cape Girardeau Commercial Club; the club plans to distribute 28 scholarships next year, one each to the 27 counties in the district and one to the city of St. Louis.
The Rev. M.J. Lesage, C.M., who was a chaplain in the Army during the war, returns to Cape Girardeau in the morning; he will take charge of St. Vincent's College this fall; the Rev. T.F. Levan, who has been in charge, will leave for St. Louis in a week or two to head a college there.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
