Out of the past: Aug. 8

1997

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education voted to end school reassignments for kindergarteners during a special meeting yesterday at the board office; more than 20 parents attended the meeting, which was requested by board member Harry Rediger July 28, to resolve the issue of kindergarten over-enrollment at Clippard Elementary School; parents previously had addressed the board with concerns about the random selection process that was used to decide who among the 74 kindergarten students pre-enrolled at the school would be transported to another school to prevent overcrowding.

A new outreach program is implemented by Schnucks Market of Cape Girardeau, making grocery shopping easier for senior citizens in midtown; Schnucks Shuttle, operated by Kelley Transportation Co., makes its first run in the morning, from the former Schnucks Midtown Store to Schnucks Food & Drugs, 19 S. Kingshighway; the recent closing of Schnucks Midtown meant that some senior citizens without transportation had no way to shop for groceries.

1972

Cape Girardeau County voters go with the winners on the state and district level and decide four local races in the primary election; locally, Raymond H. Vogel defeats John P. Bradshaw for the Republican nomination for circuit court in the closest race in the county; also winning is incumbent Republican Edwin W. Sander for associate County Court judge from the 1st District; the GOP also elects Clinton M. Wunderlich as its candidate for county treasurer, and the Democrats select Harold G. Cobb as candidate for coroner; at the top of the ticket, local Dems select Edward L. Dowd for governor over Joseph P. Teasdale, while Christopher "Kit" Bond runs away with the Republican vote for that office.

By an almost 3-to-1 margin, Rep. Bill D. Burlison captures the Democratic nomination for 10th District congressman; Southeast Missouri voters give the two-term congressman from Cape Girardeau a total of 53,947 votes compared to 18,345 for his opponent, R.E. "Ed" Faulkenberry of House Springs; Burlison will face little-known Republican M. Francis Svendrowski of Farmington in November.