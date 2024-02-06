Out of the past: Aug. 8

1996

Kenny Hulshof went from defeat to victory in a matter of hours early Wednesday; the Columbia, Missouri, attorney, whose roots are in Southeast Missouri, narrowly won the 9th District GOP primary; he will oppose incumbent Democrat Harold Volkmer for the northeast Missouri congressional seat in November.

Zimmer Broadcasting has completed negotiations to purchase two additional Cape Girardeau radio stations, KCGQ-99.3 FM and KGIR-1220 AM; the purchase gives Zimmer Broadcasting four stations in Cape Girardeau, where it is headquartered; the acquisition follows passage of the new telecommunications overhaul bill by Congress in February; the bill allows one company to own multiple radio stations in the same town; the Federal Communications Commission must approve the sale.

1971

The congregation of St. Andrew Lutheran Church last week held a mortgage-burning ceremony; the event marked the paying off of a loan started in 1958 and leaves only the present debt on the new building.

Steven Tharp, son of the Rev. Earl Tharp, pastor of Red Star Baptist Church, speaks at the morning and the evening services at South Side Baptist Church.