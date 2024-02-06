Out of the past: Aug. 8

Kenny Hulshof went from defeat to victory in a matter of hours early Wednesday; the Columbia, Missouri, attorney, whose roots are in Southeast Missouri, narrowly won the 9th District GOP primary; he will oppose incumbent Democrat Harold Volkmer for the northeast Missouri congressional seat in November.
Zimmer Broadcasting has completed negotiations to purchase two additional Cape Girardeau radio stations, KCGQ-99.3 FM and KGIR-1220 AM; the purchase gives Zimmer Broadcasting four stations in Cape Girardeau, where it is headquartered; the acquisition follows passage of the new telecommunications overhaul bill by Congress in February; the bill allows one company to own multiple radio stations in the same town; the Federal Communications Commission must approve the sale.
The congregation of St. Andrew Lutheran Church last week held a mortgage-burning ceremony; the event marked the paying off of a loan started in 1958 and leaves only the present debt on the new building.
Steven Tharp, son of the Rev. Earl Tharp, pastor of Red Star Baptist Church, speaks at the morning and the evening services at South Side Baptist Church.
Representatives of the Ku Klux Klan are working in Cape Girardeau and other Missouri cities, according to an article in the current issue of the Cosmopolitan magazine; discussing Klan activities in the state, the article says: "In St. Louis, there is plenty of Klan activity. There are three organized Klaverns in the city and St. Louis County; Kleagles working out of St. Louis are busy in Springfield, Jefferson City, Cape Girardeau, Hayti, Carthage, Webb City and in areas where the Amalgamated Clothing Workers have been successful in consolidating gains."
Watermelons from the lower part of Southeast Missouri are coming to the Cape Girardeau market; several truck loads came in this week from Dunklin County; the melons are not only large, but have a good shape and are of high quality; local retail markets are selling them from less than a dollar to around $1.50, this for the large melons.
Charles Schweer, champion corn grower of Cape Girardeau County, has been employed by the Southeast Missouri Agricultural Bureau to act as the reception committee at the exhibit of district agricultural products in St. Louis Union Station.
Cape Girardeau's new theater building on West Broadway is rapidly taking form; the first of the big steel ceiling arches were set Saturday and from these one can get a good idea of the large size of the building; the arches stand 31 feet high from the floor, and look to be much higher.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
