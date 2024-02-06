Out of the past: Aug. 8

1995

Jackson Public Library and Riverside Regional Library in Jackson have shared patrons in a town of about 10,000 since the 1950s; yesterday, the Jackson Board of Aldermen, with support from both library boards, voted to change that; library board members want to combine forces and build a $1.5 million building on two acres in Jackson City Park; to do it, voters must approve an 18-cent tax levy on the November ballot.

Thomson Newspapers Corp. and American Publishing Co. announced Monday they have tentatively agreed to the purchase by American Publishing of 12 Thomson daily newspapers and related publications; among the newspapers to be sold is the Sikeston (Missouri) Standard-Democrat.

1970

At this time the Cape Girardeau City Council has no plans for again bringing up the federally financed low-rent housing issue defeated at the polls Tuesday, says Mayor Howard C. Tooke; A.D. Price, chairman of the Cape Girardeau Housing Authority, says the "authority cannot do anything until the council moves first, until there is a cooperation agreement."

Seabaugh's Shoes, a retail shoe outlet at 111 N. Main St., has been purchased by Fred Ossick of St. Louis, who has taken over operation; Ossick for the past 10 years has been personnel manager for the Cutler-Karcher Shoe Co. in St. Louis; the local business was established 19 years ago by Mr. and Mrs. Norman Seabaugh.