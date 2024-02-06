Out of the past: Aug. 8

Jackson Public Library and Riverside Regional Library in Jackson have shared patrons in a town of about 10,000 since the 1950s; yesterday, the Jackson Board of Aldermen, with support from both library boards, voted to change that; library board members want to combine forces and build a $1.5 million building on two acres in Jackson City Park; to do it, voters must approve an 18-cent tax levy on the November ballot.
Thomson Newspapers Corp. and American Publishing Co. announced Monday they have tentatively agreed to the purchase by American Publishing of 12 Thomson daily newspapers and related publications; among the newspapers to be sold is the Sikeston (Missouri) Standard-Democrat.
At this time the Cape Girardeau City Council has no plans for again bringing up the federally financed low-rent housing issue defeated at the polls Tuesday, says Mayor Howard C. Tooke; A.D. Price, chairman of the Cape Girardeau Housing Authority, says the "authority cannot do anything until the council moves first, until there is a cooperation agreement."
Seabaugh's Shoes, a retail shoe outlet at 111 N. Main St., has been purchased by Fred Ossick of St. Louis, who has taken over operation; Ossick for the past 10 years has been personnel manager for the Cutler-Karcher Shoe Co. in St. Louis; the local business was established 19 years ago by Mr. and Mrs. Norman Seabaugh.
Cape Girardeau expended general revenue funds in the fiscal year, ending July 1, $10,918.49 beyond its fixed budget for the 12 months, according to a report by Mayor Raymond E. Beckman to the City Council; while the budget had provided expenditures of $118,200 for the year the general revenue expenditures added up to $129,118.48; Beckman expresses disappointment over the fact the departments didn't stay within budget.
Murray M. Pearlstein, architect and designer, and Robert Szymanski, construction engineer, of the Franklin Stores Corp. of New York City are here making preparations for the opening of their company's new women's and children's ready-to-wear store; rebuilding of the entire structure at 29 N. Main St., until recently occupied by the Feinberg store, will require from three to four weeks, and will include the construction of an entire new front and the installation of modern interior equipment.
A union worship service is again conducted at Courthouse Park in the cool of the evening; delivering the sermon is the Rev. Reinhart Lehmann, pastor of Christ Evangelical Church.
Summerfield McCartney, field agent for the Salvation Army movement, is in Cape Girardeau to confer with local Army officers and business men as to the advisability of perfecting an organization for Cape Girardeau County; he recently organized the Missouri counties of Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, Perry and Madison.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.