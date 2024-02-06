Out of the past: Aug. 8

1994

A former Cape Girardeau resident and 28-year veteran of the Missouri Highway Patrol has been named chief of the Nevada Highway Patrol, headquartered at Carson City; Capt. G. Paul Corbin, who will be a colonel in his new position, will be over a department of 349 officers.

Desma Reno and her son Jonathan traveled to Washington, D.C., last week to tell people about their desire for universal health-care coverage; the Renos were among riders on the Health Security Express, a caravan of buses traveling across the country to persuade Congress to pass health-care reform; Reno, a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center, returned home early Monday morning after meeting President and First Lady Bill and Hillary Clinton and Vice President Al Gore and being interviewed on national television with Tipper Gore.

1969

City Engineer Robert J. Hahn reports West Cape Rock Drive, which is being widened and paved, is open to traffic from Highway 61 to the Ridgeway-Howell intersection, and one-way traffic is in effect at the Perryville Road intersection; two to three more weeks will be required to complete the project.

A field survey of Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport will be started Monday by the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey; covered in the survey, which will take two weeks to complete, will be a circular area around the airport and fan-shaped approaches to the runway; within this area the field party will determine and charge the character, elevation and location of obstructions to air traffic and the position of all aids to air navigation; the runway lengths will be measured exactly.