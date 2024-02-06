Out of the past: Aug. 7

1998

Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon never proposed to the Legislature that he would hire outside lawyers to litigate the state's lawsuit against the tobacco industry, three Southeast Missouri lawmakers say; state Sen. Peter Kinder and Reps. Mary Kasten and Joe Heckemeyer also say they don't remember Nixon putting forth any plan on how the lawsuit would be handled; all three lawmakers said Nixon's plan to pay contingency fees to outside lawyers was never brought before their committees; Kinder, R-Cape Girardeau, filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Cole County Circuit Court challenging the constitutionality of Nixon's contract with outside lawyers

A pair of Notre Dame High School graduates will soon have the opportunity to take in the sounds and sights of Newcastle, England; and while they are there, they'll also get to play plenty of soccer; Jason Frank and Matt Vollink are both members of the Quincy (Illinois) College soccer team that will be in Newcastle from Aug. 10-20 to play a five-game series against English teams; Frank graduated from Notre Dame in 1996 and Vollink in 1997.

1973

Renovation is rapidly converting the old Masonic building at Broadway and Spanish Street into a music house; purchased several months ago by the Keys Music Co., the three-story structure will in early fall be fully occupied by the company; while a portion of the ground floor is being fitted with display space for musical instrument sales, the remainder is being prepared for electronic services; John Steinhauer, who moved here from Belleville, Illinois, will work in a cooperative arrangement with the Keys company, providing services for demo tapes, master tapes, records, stereos, guitars and public address systems; the upper levels will be outfitted for recording studios and classrooms.

Nearly $1,000 damage was caused by a vandalism attack on M.E. Leming Lumber Co. in South Cape Girardeau this weekend; Charles Leming, president of the company, tells police that between 8 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday vandals entered the sawmill building of the company and cut 19 drive belts to equipment.