Out of the past: Aug. 7

1996

Overflowing classrooms won't be a problem in Jackson public schools much longer; voters Tuesday approved a $7.8 million bond issue that will fund construction of an elementary school, an addition to North Elementary School and a math and science addition at the high school; the proposal passed 2,335 to 1,220.

Emily Firebaugh of Farmington, Missouri, handily won the Democratic primary yesterday for the 8th District congressional seat in her first run for public office; on the Republican side, the race was too close to call late last night with Richard Kline of Gipsy, Missouri, holding a 335-vote lead over Cabool, Missouri, cattle farmer Earl Durnell; Firebaugh's primary victory sets up a five-candidate race in November; the other candidates include the winner of the GOP primary, as well as independent candidate Jo Ann Emerson, Libertarian Greg Tlapek of Cape Girardeau and Natural Law Party candidate David Zimmer of Cape Girardeau.

1971

Southeast Missouri's 18-to-20-year-olds could become a powerful force in the politics of the region, but are in no hurry to beat paths to voter registration offices now that they can cast ballots; the sign-up of this new bloc of voters is slow, and there is no indication it will speed up in the near future.

A building in the 600 block of North Kingshighway has been purchased by Dr. Thomas C. Sparkman, whose office is adjacent on the south, from George Heuring; the purchased structure formerly housed a restaurant; the additional space will be used for extended parking facilities.