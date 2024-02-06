Out of the past: Aug. 7

Overflowing classrooms won't be a problem in Jackson public schools much longer; voters Tuesday approved a $7.8 million bond issue that will fund construction of an elementary school, an addition to North Elementary School and a math and science addition at the high school; the proposal passed 2,335 to 1,220.
Emily Firebaugh of Farmington, Missouri, handily won the Democratic primary yesterday for the 8th District congressional seat in her first run for public office; on the Republican side, the race was too close to call late last night with Richard Kline of Gipsy, Missouri, holding a 335-vote lead over Cabool, Missouri, cattle farmer Earl Durnell; Firebaugh's primary victory sets up a five-candidate race in November; the other candidates include the winner of the GOP primary, as well as independent candidate Jo Ann Emerson, Libertarian Greg Tlapek of Cape Girardeau and Natural Law Party candidate David Zimmer of Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri's 18-to-20-year-olds could become a powerful force in the politics of the region, but are in no hurry to beat paths to voter registration offices now that they can cast ballots; the sign-up of this new bloc of voters is slow, and there is no indication it will speed up in the near future.
A building in the 600 block of North Kingshighway has been purchased by Dr. Thomas C. Sparkman, whose office is adjacent on the south, from George Heuring; the purchased structure formerly housed a restaurant; the additional space will be used for extended parking facilities.
Featured by two local contests on the Republican slate and one on the Democratic side, yesterday's primary in Cape Girardeau County drew only a light vote, 2,459 ballots being cast; winning the GOP nomination for Circuit Court clerk, Burton Short defeated the incumbent, George L. Heyde; in the other Republican party contest, for recorder of deeds, Arthur A. Schade, at present the Jackson city clerk, handily won over two opponents, the incumbent, E.W. Hink, and Jack Hobbs; in the lone Democratic contest, three veteran justices of the peace battled it out for magistrate, with J.C. Reed of Cape Girardeau defeating Walter Cobble of Millersville and P.R. Smith of Cape Girardeau.
A new Culver V airplane, in which the pilot and owner, David Ingle of Evansville, Indiana, was forced down on a pasture ridge on the Joe Hale farm west of Cape Girardeau during Monday's storm, is towed to Highway 61; then, preceded by a police escort, it is taxied to a point on the highway south of the Bloomfield Road intersection, where it takes off, landing at Harris Field; the ship leaves at noon for Evansville.
The Rev. Reinhart Lehman, pastor of Christ Evangelical Church, delivers the sermon at the evening union service in Courthouse Park; last Sunday, the crowd overflowed the seating capacity, but new seating has been added.
I.R. Kelso, while in Cape Girardeau Saturday, said he is well pleased with the road bill passed at the special session of the Legislature; Kelso, as president of the Federation of Missouri Commercial Clubs, spent much time in Jefferson City during the session and says the complete victory of the House over the Senate in framing the bill shows clearly that the people of the rural districts are still in control of the legislative machinery.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
