Out of the past: Aug. 7

1995

The Jackson Municipal Band is observing the 75th anniversary of its founding under the name the Jackson Junior Band; the 50-member group will perform a 75th anniversary concert Thursday evening in the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse gazebo under the direction of Nick Leist.

The Cape Girardeau City Council wants state and federal governments to pay the entire cost of a flood buyout; the council says it will seek an estimated $1.64 million in federal and state funds to buy and demolish up to 65 homes in four flood-prone areas of the city.

1970

Willie Weaver of Cape Girardeau and Charlie Morrill of Illmo began demolition of the existing columns in front of Common Pleas Courthouse in August 1970. A number of years ago, the wooden columns were plastered to preserve them. But the wood deteriorated, leaving only the plaster standing. (Southeast Missourian archive)

The large columns on the east portico of Common Pleas Courthouse overlooking Spanish Street are being replaced this week as the finishing touch to a renovation program directed at restoring the exterior of the building to as near its original state as possible; workers started early last fall, but the columns were late in arriving here because of the truckers' strike.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Mayor Robert H. Capshaw submitted his resignation, effective Oct. 15, to the Chaffee City Council last night; Capshaw said he was "mentally and physically exhausted at listening to petty complaints" and his resignation wasn't over any major issues.