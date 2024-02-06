Out of the past: Aug. 7

1992

SueAnn Strom has been appointed vice president of student affairs at Southeast Missouri State University. Strom, who has been assistant vice president of student affairs at Mankato State University in Mankato, Minnesota, since 1989, was chosen from 124 applicants.

The Cape Girardeau Senior Center got at $20,000 check toward construction of a building yesterday, the same day bids for construction of the facility were opened; Procter & Gamble Paper Products Co. presented the center with the check. The center hopes to build a facility at 921 N. Clark Ave.

1967

To date, four of the county courts in the seven counties around Cape Girardeau have adopted resolutions asking Gov. Warren E. Hearnes to establish a regional-planning commission. County courts in Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties all have adopted the resolutions; it is under consideration in St. Francois, Madison and Iron counties.

Premiums amounting to $45,493.75 will be offered to exhibitors in the open classes at the 1967 SEMO District Fair, to be held Sept. 12 to 17. In addition, there will be $2,000 in prize money offered to FFA exhibitors and $3,400 to those showing in 4-H exhibits.