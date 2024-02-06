Out of the past: Aug. 7

SueAnn Strom has been appointed vice president of student affairs at Southeast Missouri State University. Strom, who has been assistant vice president of student affairs at Mankato State University in Mankato, Minnesota, since 1989, was chosen from 124 applicants.
The Cape Girardeau Senior Center got at $20,000 check toward construction of a building yesterday, the same day bids for construction of the facility were opened; Procter & Gamble Paper Products Co. presented the center with the check. The center hopes to build a facility at 921 N. Clark Ave.
To date, four of the county courts in the seven counties around Cape Girardeau have adopted resolutions asking Gov. Warren E. Hearnes to establish a regional-planning commission. County courts in Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties all have adopted the resolutions; it is under consideration in St. Francois, Madison and Iron counties.
Premiums amounting to $45,493.75 will be offered to exhibitors in the open classes at the 1967 SEMO District Fair, to be held Sept. 12 to 17. In addition, there will be $2,000 in prize money offered to FFA exhibitors and $3,400 to those showing in 4-H exhibits.
Ground was broken for the new Army airfield south of Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon, but was delayed temporarily by a heavy rain later in the day. Lester Raines, a farmer residing near the site, has been awarded the contract for the job and is using two tractors to turn under the surface of the tract.
The foundation has been completed and work is to begin within a few weeks on a big metal building at the Erlbacher marine ways on North Main Street. The structure, 120 feet long and 70 feet wide, will house boat-building facilities. Eddie Erlbacher is owner of the ways.
The Cape Girardeau City Council last night unanimously approved the nomination of Rush H. Limbaugh to act as city attorney during the absence of Capt. Wilson C. Bain, the regular city attorney, who is under orders to leave at an hour's notice with Company L for training. Bain made the nomination.
A large number of men answer the call of the Council of Defense committee to meet at the Commercial Club to organize a unit for protecting Missouri homes during the absence of the National Guard; nearly 100 men signify their desire to join the home guards.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
