Out of the past: Aug. 6

1998

Area Lutherans are investigating the possibility of a Lutheran high school for the region; about 80 people representing Lutheran churches from Perryville to Sikeston, Missouri, attended an initial meeting Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau to determine if interest exists.

Every thing's peachy; a mild winter and spring, followed by plenty of hot summer days and sun, have peach orchard owners smiling these days; peach growers had some anxious moments in March, when temperatures hovered below the freezing mark for a few days; "But since then, conditions have been almost perfect," said Mike Flamm of Flamm's Orchards north of Cobden, Illinois.

1973

A $15,000 airplane reported stolen from Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport is said to be Cape Central Airways' first such loss; John T. Seesing, president of the company, reported the theft Saturday afternoon and indicated the closest determination is that the plane was stolen some time between noon July 26 and the morning of Aug. 3; the plane is a single-engine Piper Cherokee Six.

For the most part, motorists can revert back to their routine paths of travel; with the work now completed, barricades are down on portions of six streets where the city's overlay program had been underway; continuation of the overlay project on other streets will start after preliminary repairs are made to pavements, curbs and gutters.