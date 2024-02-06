Out of the past: Aug. 6

Area Lutherans are investigating the possibility of a Lutheran high school for the region; about 80 people representing Lutheran churches from Perryville to Sikeston, Missouri, attended an initial meeting Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau to determine if interest exists.
Every thing's peachy; a mild winter and spring, followed by plenty of hot summer days and sun, have peach orchard owners smiling these days; peach growers had some anxious moments in March, when temperatures hovered below the freezing mark for a few days; "But since then, conditions have been almost perfect," said Mike Flamm of Flamm's Orchards north of Cobden, Illinois.
A $15,000 airplane reported stolen from Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport is said to be Cape Central Airways' first such loss; John T. Seesing, president of the company, reported the theft Saturday afternoon and indicated the closest determination is that the plane was stolen some time between noon July 26 and the morning of Aug. 3; the plane is a single-engine Piper Cherokee Six.
For the most part, motorists can revert back to their routine paths of travel; with the work now completed, barricades are down on portions of six streets where the city's overlay program had been underway; continuation of the overlay project on other streets will start after preliminary repairs are made to pavements, curbs and gutters.
Thursday's modern miracle of farm remaking is over, and Bertha Hope and her sons, Tom and Bob, are still rubbing their eyes trying to believe it wasn't just a dream; the dawn-to-dusk Soil Security Day Program, witnessed by more than 15,000 visitors, increased the farm's value between $5,000 and $10,000; 182 tons of crushed limestone and 48 tons of 2-12-6 commercial fertilizer were placed on the newly-terraced and pasture-prepared hillsides; in about a month, the Hope boys will sow the seed they have on hand: 175 pounds of alta fescue, 200 pounds of Kentucky 31 fescue, 15 pounds of meadow fescue, 150 pounds of Ellsberry brome grass, 70 pounds of ladino clover, 10 pounds of birdsfoot trefoil, 72 pounds of serecia lespedeza, 40 pounds of orchard grass, 15 pounds of clover and 220 pounds of alfalfa.
Mrs. Charles Poe, 1431 Rose St., in Cape Girardeau learns she is the winner of a 1949 model custom four-door Ford sedan; she won a national contest for her bread roll recipe; she entered through Ruh's Market.
Tribute to the memory of the late President Warren G. Harding, and a word of prayer for the bereaved widow and a sorrowing nation, was given in practically every pulpit in Cape Girardeau churches Sunday; in a few well-chosen words, local ministers praised the highly Christian and fearless life Harding lived, declaring he had died a martyr to his convictions.
Arrangements are being made for a mass meeting to be held in Cape Girardeau Friday, when short and simple services in honor of the late President Warren G. Harding will be held; the day has been set aside by presidential proclamation as a day of national mourning; the service will consist of a short address, a prayer and a review of Harding's life by a speaker yet to be selected.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
