Out of the past: Aug. 6

1997

Twenty people were arrested Tuesday and five more are sought on drug charges stemming from an investigation by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force; Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Keith May, a task force team leader, says officers have been conducting buys and collecting evidence for a year and a half; most of the buys took place in the area of Cape Girardeau that includes Morgan Oak, Good Hope, South Ellis, South Middle and South Lorimier streets.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Mississippi County Courthouse restoration proponent Hugh Hunter Byrd withdraws a court petition seeking a restraining order to halt demolition of the county's burned-out courthouse; his decision ends legal debate -- at least for now -- regarding restoration of the courthouse, which was partially destroyed by an arson fire Feb. 10.

1972

The purse strings at Mid-America Teen Challenge Center are pulled about as tight as they'll go, according to its new director, the Rev. Herbert Meppelink; "Bluntly," Meppelink says, "there are not enough funds to meet the center's payroll"; this confirms reports received by The Missourian that employees have found only about half the usual amount in their paychecks the past two weeks.

Max G. Stovall has purchased 43 acres of the George Koerber farm, located on the north side of Cape Rock Drive and east of Perryville Road and the Koerber Park project; he plans a new development with approximately 200 home sites, 30-foot paved streets, sanitary sewers and underground utilities; the purchase will permit union with a 24-acre tract adjoining on the north and lead to the development of Park Site Estates.