Out of the past: Aug. 6

Twenty people were arrested Tuesday and five more are sought on drug charges stemming from an investigation by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force; Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Keith May, a task force team leader, says officers have been conducting buys and collecting evidence for a year and a half; most of the buys took place in the area of Cape Girardeau that includes Morgan Oak, Good Hope, South Ellis, South Middle and South Lorimier streets.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Mississippi County Courthouse restoration proponent Hugh Hunter Byrd withdraws a court petition seeking a restraining order to halt demolition of the county's burned-out courthouse; his decision ends legal debate -- at least for now -- regarding restoration of the courthouse, which was partially destroyed by an arson fire Feb. 10.
The purse strings at Mid-America Teen Challenge Center are pulled about as tight as they'll go, according to its new director, the Rev. Herbert Meppelink; "Bluntly," Meppelink says, "there are not enough funds to meet the center's payroll"; this confirms reports received by The Missourian that employees have found only about half the usual amount in their paychecks the past two weeks.
Max G. Stovall has purchased 43 acres of the George Koerber farm, located on the north side of Cape Rock Drive and east of Perryville Road and the Koerber Park project; he plans a new development with approximately 200 home sites, 30-foot paved streets, sanitary sewers and underground utilities; the purchase will permit union with a 24-acre tract adjoining on the north and lead to the development of Park Site Estates.
The projected construction of a new building for the Woolworth store, to cost $140,000 and to extend from Main Street to Spanish with a 44-foot frontage on Main Street, is revealed in a suit filed in Common Pleas Court; authorization for the execution of a contract for a lease with the Woolworth company is asked in a suit in equity filed by heirs of the Houck estate, owner of the property; all of the defendants, with the exception of Giboney Houck, are children of the plaintiffs.
In a final effort to revive Teen Town, sponsored solely by their organization during the war, the Jaycees, through its Youth Service Committee, will soon ask the participation of all civic and service organizations so that the youth center may again be placed underway by the time schools open next month; Teen Town was allowed to lapse by the Jaycees only when lack of club quarters forced suspension.
Many Cape Girardeau pastors are on vacation and are absent from their pulpits; the Rev. J.H., Taylor, pastor of Christ Episcopal Church, has gone to Charleston, South Carolina, where he will join his wife and child, who are visiting his parents; the Rev. C.H. Swift, Christian Church pastor, is spending his month's vacation in Cape Girardeau, but is holding no evening worship services; the Rev. C.H. Morton, pastor of the Presbyterian Church, is planning a trip with his family during the next few days; bucking the trend, the Rev. C.A. Neumeyer, pastor of the Methodist Episcopal Church, isn't planning to take his vacation for some time.
Cape Girardeau will have no more week-day baseball this season; members of the Capaha team are paid off in the evening and notified that the team, so far as week-day games are concerned, is no more; directors of the local baseball association will attempt to arrange a schedule of Sunday and holiday games to be played during the remainder of the season.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
