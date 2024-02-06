Out of the past: Aug. 6

Major renovation work on Southeast Missouri State University's oldest building -- the Social Science Building -- has closed sections of two campus streets and turned them into dead-ends; the closing of Cheney and Circle drives has eliminated 120 faculty and staff parking spaces; those streets will remain closed for the next 18 months.
Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday that Dave Grossman, who was involved in a controversy and suspended over the use of DMSO, has resigned as head trainer for Southeast athletic teams; the university said in a statement that, at the request of Grossman, the resignation was accepted in order that Grossman may accept an opportunity to participate as trainer for the United States Women's Freestyle Wrestling Team in its activities.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri Public Service Commission took Missouri Utilities Co.'s request for a 13.7% electrical rate increase under advisement here yesterday, concluding four days of cross-examination; the company is seeking the increase for most of its customers in central and Southeast Missouri; the City of Cape Girardeau is principal intervenor in the case.
George H. Wrape, president of Central Foods Inc., will head this year's Cape Girardeau United Way campaign, to be conducted in September and early October.
After a wild, two-hour sky ride, the 21 passengers and three crew members of an Eastern Airlines airplane, en route from Miami, Florida, to St. Louis, found a safe haven at Harris Field last night, just as the widespread heavy storm broke over the area; the big ship, a DC-3, takes off at noon for St. Louis after awaiting better weather.
Purchase of Hotel Jackson at Jackson by Gwen Winningham, her father C.J. Winningham and Norma Jean Painton from Earl and Fred Carter is announced; Miss Winningham and Painton will have active charge of the hotel, which has 31 guest rooms, two dining rooms, a spacious lobby and a kitchen and food preparation room.
A special train, consisting of 16 coaches, two baggage cars and a Pullman for transporting over 800 soldiers of the 6th Regiment, Missouri National Guard, from Southeast Missouri to Sedalia, Missouri, leaves here in the evening; the Guardsmen will participate in a variety of activities of the Centennial Celebration, Aug. 8 to 20, including parades, maneuvers and other displays.
Marvin Reese, an auditor in the war department division of the general accounting office in Washington, D.C., arrives here in the morning to spend vacation with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Reese, 50 N. Painter Ave.; he is expected to return to Washington about the first of September.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.