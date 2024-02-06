Out of the past: Aug. 6

1996

Major renovation work on Southeast Missouri State University's oldest building -- the Social Science Building -- has closed sections of two campus streets and turned them into dead-ends; the closing of Cheney and Circle drives has eliminated 120 faculty and staff parking spaces; those streets will remain closed for the next 18 months.

Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday that Dave Grossman, who was involved in a controversy and suspended over the use of DMSO, has resigned as head trainer for Southeast athletic teams; the university said in a statement that, at the request of Grossman, the resignation was accepted in order that Grossman may accept an opportunity to participate as trainer for the United States Women's Freestyle Wrestling Team in its activities.

1971

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri Public Service Commission took Missouri Utilities Co.'s request for a 13.7% electrical rate increase under advisement here yesterday, concluding four days of cross-examination; the company is seeking the increase for most of its customers in central and Southeast Missouri; the City of Cape Girardeau is principal intervenor in the case.

George H. Wrape, president of Central Foods Inc., will head this year's Cape Girardeau United Way campaign, to be conducted in September and early October.