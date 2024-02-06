Out of the past: Aug. 6

1995

The Rev. Raymond V. Epps is retiring as pastor of Shawnee Hills Baptist Church in Jackson, where he and his wife, Doris, have served since August 1988; a fellowship dinner is held in the evening at the church.

The city of Jackson is building a third water tower; the concrete was poured three weeks ago for a 190-foot-high, 300,000-gallon water tank near the junction of Highway 61 and Interstate 55 on Old Appleton Road; it should be in operation by Oct. 31, although painting will continue after that.

1970

Construction workers throughout Southeast Missouri return to work after a contract was signed Wednesday between Laborers Local 282 and the Southeast Missouri Contractors Association; Fred D. Kelley, president of Local 282, says under the settlement the association will appoint foremen for all jobs under $2.5 million and the union will appoint foremen for all jobs over $2.5 million; there will be a foreman for every eight men receiving 45 cents more per hour than the highest paid semi-skilled laborer.

Barring unforeseen difficulties, construction should begin this fall on a building to house a new Cape Girardeau industry: Hardware Wholesalers of Fort Wayne, Indiana; the structure will be located on the industrial tract off Nash Road.