Out of the past: Aug. 6

1992

In 1968, Vice President Hubert Humphrey advised congressional candidate Thad Bullock to "hang in there. Some day you will win;" those words came true for Bullock on Wednesday, when final returns showed him to be the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from the 8th District. In celebration yesterday, Bullock pulled a piano onto the sidewalk in front of his Marquette Hotel and entertained passersby with the "Missouri Waltz."

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents agrees to submit a $77.7 million budget to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education. As was the case last year, heading the list of needs in the budget this year is a 13 percent pay increase for faculty and staff.

1967

The cornerstone of the new, partially completed St. Mark Lutheran Church on Cape LaCroix Road is laid during the morning worship service. Officiating is the pastor, the Rev. Max D. Sullivan, and vice president of the congregation, Louis Mueller. This is the first time services are conducted in the new church.

Double anniversary services are held all day at First Assembly of God Church in Cape Girardeau, marking the second anniversary in the new church building and the third anniversary of the pastor, the Rev. George W. Westlake Jr., and his family at the church.