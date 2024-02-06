Out of the past: Aug. 6

In 1968, Vice President Hubert Humphrey advised congressional candidate Thad Bullock to "hang in there. Some day you will win;" those words came true for Bullock on Wednesday, when final returns showed him to be the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from the 8th District. In celebration yesterday, Bullock pulled a piano onto the sidewalk in front of his Marquette Hotel and entertained passersby with the "Missouri Waltz."
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents agrees to submit a $77.7 million budget to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education. As was the case last year, heading the list of needs in the budget this year is a 13 percent pay increase for faculty and staff.
The cornerstone of the new, partially completed St. Mark Lutheran Church on Cape LaCroix Road is laid during the morning worship service. Officiating is the pastor, the Rev. Max D. Sullivan, and vice president of the congregation, Louis Mueller. This is the first time services are conducted in the new church.
Double anniversary services are held all day at First Assembly of God Church in Cape Girardeau, marking the second anniversary in the new church building and the third anniversary of the pastor, the Rev. George W. Westlake Jr., and his family at the church.
Survey crews have begun work on the Missouri and Illinois sectors of the big oil pipeline to be constructed from Texas to Illinois, which will cross the Mississippi River in the vicinity of Gray's Point, Missouri, and Thebes, Illinois. Crews for this sector are headquartering in Cape Girardeau.
Work preliminary to the construction of the Army aviation training field south of Cape Girardeau on U.S. 61 has been started, but it will be a few days before actual ground work begins, pending removal of crops from the farm land within the site. A frame office building, from which construction operations will be directed, was completed yesterday.
In his Sunday morning sermon to parishioners at St. Mary's German Catholic Church, the Rev. E. Pruente gave some sound advise on the proposition of obeying the draft law and the patriotism necessary to be shown by citizens of the United States; he asserted that, with the United States at war with Germany, the draft laws must be obeyed.
On a recent trip to St. Louis, city counselor Oscar Knehans called on the general manager of the Frisco Railroad to inquire as to the status of Cape Girardeau's new passenger depot. He was told the general manager had laid the matter aside, as he thought it impossible to agree with the city on the plans.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
