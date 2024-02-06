Out of the past: Aug. 5

1998

Motorists may no longer have a free ride on some of the nation's interstate highways; Congress has opened the door to interstate toll roads: The new, $200 billion federal transportation law includes a plan to let three states convert interstates into toll roads under a pilot project; the goal is to provide a mechanism to help states maintain the aging freeways; the Missouri Department of Transportation is studying the idea.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Former circuit judge Tony Heckemeyer cruised to victory Tuesday in the Democratic primary for the 8th District congressional seat; his win sets the stage for a November showdown with the Republican, 8th District U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson of Cape Girardeau; the Sikeston Democrat garnered 23,865 votes in the 26-county district to 14,293 for Thad Bullock of Cape Girardeau and 11,624 for Richard Kline of Gipsy, Missouri.

1973

The Rev. Paul W. Murrell is the new pastor of Burfordville Baptist Church; Murrell came to Burfordville from Potosi, Missouri, where he had been pastor of the Potosi Southern Baptist Church for 11 years.

Steve Davis, a Baptist minister and quarterback for Oklahoma University football team, is the evangelist at a spiritual renewal revival at First Baptist Church in Jackson; Davis spoke last night and will do so again at this morning's worship service; the minister-athlete is 20 years old and was born in Shreveport, Louisiana.