Out of the past: Aug. 5

1997

The federal government has no plans to build Interstate 66, but if it does, the Cape Girardeau City Council will commit $10,000 to lobby government officials to route the interstate through the city; the council last night unanimously approved money for the lobbying effort.

Local Teamsters Union members carried picket signs instead of packages yesterday, joining union members across the nation in a strike against United Parcel Service; picketers in Cape Girardeau decline to comment as they sit on lawn chairs in the hot sun; the union went on strike at midnight Sunday after negotiations with UPS broke down earlier in the day; the walkout's impact has already been felt in the area, as the Cape Girardeau Post Office and the Federal Express office both had busier days on Monday; the strike tripled the volume of parcels handled at the Cape Girardeau Post Office.

1972

A 21-year-old Californian promoting friendship among America's cities and river pollution awareness arrives on a raft in Cape Girardeau on the 30th link in what he calls a "Chain of Friendship" on the Mississippi River; nearing the halfway point on his 1,700-mile journey from Hudson, Wisconsin, to New Orleans, Louisiana, Glen Gerson of Malibu is traveling downstream on the Calamigos, a homemade "friendship raft" carrying a trailer, bicycle, lifeboat, stove, refrigerator, fireplace and miniature piano.

Gladys Stiver poses with her dog, "Aunt Clara Waifer," in May 1971. Southeast Missourian archive

Gladys Stiver, one of the GOP's most dedicated supporters, a leader in civic affairs and co-founder of the Rose Display Garden in Capaha Park, died yesterday at her home in Cape Girardeau; Stiver, 79, was the daughter of Maj. James and Florence Turnbaugh Brooks and the widow of Christian E. Stiver.