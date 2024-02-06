Out of the past: Aug. 5

1996

The celebration is over, and hospital visitors walk through a newly completed lobby at Southeast Hospital; yesterday, the hospital threw a party for the community to celebrate the lobby's opening and the culmination of Southeast's five-year development plan.

Missouri has a record number of registered voters; but most of them won't vote in tomorrow's primary, state and local election officials predict; more than 3.23 million people are registered to vote; but Secretary of State Bekki Cook anticipates only 35% of them, or around 1.2 million people, will cast ballots.

1971

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night set the stage for more positive consideration on replacement of the main aircraft hangar at Municipal Airport destroyed by fire July 15; preliminary plans also call for reflection on a proposal that the two remaining wooden hangars also be replaced with more fire-resistant buildings.

Jon Anderson, 21, a St. Louis area native who will be a junior at State College this fall, will attempt to break a world's record; starting at noon Wednesday, he will begin a chess marathon which will last at least until Saturday night; site of the feat is Strawberry Fields, 821d Broadway; Anderson is attempting to best a record of 80 hours of play set by N.P. Reed and P.R. Taylor in 1969.