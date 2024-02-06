Out of the past: Aug. 5

The celebration is over, and hospital visitors walk through a newly completed lobby at Southeast Hospital; yesterday, the hospital threw a party for the community to celebrate the lobby's opening and the culmination of Southeast's five-year development plan.
Missouri has a record number of registered voters; but most of them won't vote in tomorrow's primary, state and local election officials predict; more than 3.23 million people are registered to vote; but Secretary of State Bekki Cook anticipates only 35% of them, or around 1.2 million people, will cast ballots.
The Cape Girardeau City Council last night set the stage for more positive consideration on replacement of the main aircraft hangar at Municipal Airport destroyed by fire July 15; preliminary plans also call for reflection on a proposal that the two remaining wooden hangars also be replaced with more fire-resistant buildings.
Jon Anderson, 21, a St. Louis area native who will be a junior at State College this fall, will attempt to break a world's record; starting at noon Wednesday, he will begin a chess marathon which will last at least until Saturday night; site of the feat is Strawberry Fields, 821d Broadway; Anderson is attempting to best a record of 80 hours of play set by N.P. Reed and P.R. Taylor in 1969.
There is a strong possibility a Naval Reserve Unit will be formed in Cape Girardeau, composed of 200 men and 11 officers; Cmdr. C.P. Callahan of St. Louis, officer in charge of Navy recruiting in Missouri, says locating such a unit here is a definite possibility; he says he feels sure a vessel, possibly an LST, would be anchored in the harbor at Cape Rock for use by the reserves; practical training of deck men and engine men would use the vessel, and classroom and drill work would take place at the Arena Building.
Following a telephone conversation with officials in the National Infantile Paralysis Foundation offices in New York, Albert M. Spradling Jr., county chairman, announces $5,000 is to be sent here for use of the county chapter in combating polio.
Luther Yarberry, once a restaurant proprietor in Cape Girardeau and for a time clerk at the Idan-Ha Hotel, has sold the Jaunita Hotel at Perryville, Missouri, to his partner, Sara Schenck, who will continue to operate the hostelry; Yarberry plans to engage in the hotel business in St. Louis.
Russell Deal, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Deal, who left here in February to enter the service of the International Banking Co., with the expectation of being sent to South America, is expected home this month or the first of September for a short visit before leaving for the Orient; Nelson Dearmont, who is in the employ of the same company, is stationed in Calcutta, India.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
