Out of the past: Aug. 5

1995

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- A handful of people in Bollinger County would like to revive a proposal to create a recreational lake in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties; they have started a petition drive asking that voters have a chance to decide the fate of the lake; the lake project died in 1990, when the Bollinger County Commission refused to place the issue before voters; the project left lots of bad feelings in its wake.

Laboratory technicians at Saint Francis Medical Center are greeting customers in a new way, with drive-through, curbside lab service; Convenient Lab lets patients deliver samples and have some laboratory tests, including blood draws and throat cultures, done without ever leaving their vehicles.

1970

For the third time in 10 years, Cape Girardeau voters yesterday turned thumbs down on the issue of public housing here; the balloting was much closer than in the previous referendums; only 169 votes separated ballots against the issue from those in favor of an ordinance approving construction of 175 federally finance low-rent units here.

Two county issues were decided by voters in yesterday's balloting; the proposal to build a new juvenile detention home and juvenile court building was defeated; the issue received a majority vote, 4,520 to 4,104, but failed to received the two-thirds needed to activate the plan; in a landslide vote, the question of whether to abolish the office of county school superintendent was approved, 6,501 to 2,044.