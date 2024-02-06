Out of the past: Aug. 5

Longtime Cape Girardeau County Associate Commissioner Leonard F. Sander was unseated in the Republican primary yesterday; Sander, seeking his ninth two-year term on the commission, lost to Larry Bock by a margin of 267 votes; Bock will face George Cox in November, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri's 8th District Congressional seat yesterday; but no winner had emerged late Tuesday night in a tight race for the Democratic nomination; in that race, James "Jay" Thompson of Bourbon, Missouri, and retired Cape Girardeau businessman Thad Bullock were in a virtual dead heat, with 25 percent of the vote counted.
The Cape Girardeau Jaycees expect to begin a study next week to determine what Cape Girardeau has in park facilities and what it needs; Jaycee A. Robert Pierce says the four-month survey will begin by probing the present recreational program, equipment, administration and finances; a representative from the National Recreation and Parks Association will aid the Jaycees' study.
Kivie Kaplan, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, is scheduled to speak in Cape Girardeau Wednesday night at the St. James AME Church; Tuesday evening, he will address a rally at Caruthersville, Missouri.
Sparked by only three Republican primary contests, the election yesterday in Cape Girardeau County brought an aggregate vote far short of the normal off-year totals; those contests resulted in W.T. Ruff winning the nomination for county collector over Ed G. Rudert; W. Pinkney Caruthers, Cape Girardeau merchant, gaining the county treasurer nomination in a field of three candidates, and Capt. Frank A. Lowry, now in the Army stationed in California, winning the state representative nomination over U.G. Pettigrew; the only contests for Democrats were in the state, congressional and township races.
A sycamore, believed to be the largest growing tree in the county, has been located near the Little Whitewater, near Millersville; the tree, found by D.M. Scivally, has a circumference of 21 feet and a diameter of 6 feet, 8 inches.
Cape Girardeau citizens honor the memory of the city's founder in the afternoon, when the pagoda placed over the graves of Louis Lorimier and his American Indian wife is dedicated at Lorimier Cemetery; the pagoda is a gift to the city by the loyal women of the Cemetery Association; it was designed to help preserve the tablets that cover the graves.
The Third Methodist Church in Donnybrook begins services, with the Rev. G.A. McFarland preaching at both the morning and evening services; the day is a glorious one for the Methodist churches of the city because of the success attending the first efforts of the third church.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
