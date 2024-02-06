Out of the past: Aug. 5

1992

Longtime Cape Girardeau County Associate Commissioner Leonard F. Sander was unseated in the Republican primary yesterday; Sander, seeking his ninth two-year term on the commission, lost to Larry Bock by a margin of 267 votes; Bock will face George Cox in November, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri's 8th District Congressional seat yesterday; but no winner had emerged late Tuesday night in a tight race for the Democratic nomination; in that race, James "Jay" Thompson of Bourbon, Missouri, and retired Cape Girardeau businessman Thad Bullock were in a virtual dead heat, with 25 percent of the vote counted.

1967

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees expect to begin a study next week to determine what Cape Girardeau has in park facilities and what it needs; Jaycee A. Robert Pierce says the four-month survey will begin by probing the present recreational program, equipment, administration and finances; a representative from the National Recreation and Parks Association will aid the Jaycees' study.

Kivie Kaplan, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, is scheduled to speak in Cape Girardeau Wednesday night at the St. James AME Church; Tuesday evening, he will address a rally at Caruthersville, Missouri.