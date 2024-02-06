Out of the past: Aug. 4

1998

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night heard from proponents and opponents of a proposal to increase and extend the city's hotel and motel tax to help fund Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus project; the council will vote Aug. 17 on whether to put the tax package on the Nov. 3 ballot; university officials outlined their request that the council ask voters to approve an increase in the hotel and motel tax from 3% to 6% and to extend the tax until 2024 to help pay for the creation of a school for visual and performing arts on the St. Vincent's College property.

Winners on both the Democratic and Republican tickets say experience makes the difference in today's primary elections for Cape Girardeau County collector; Diane Diebold becomes the Republican collector nominee, and Judy Beussink wins the Democratic race; turnout in Cape Girardeau County is low.

1973

Missouri Pacific Railroad Co. and Cape Girardeau officials say the company's tracks from William Street south literally have become a dumping ground; this week, an old refrigerator was rolled down the deep ravine onto the tracks near William; at other times, trains have had to stop to remove from the tracks such items as stove parts, tires and bed springs; city officials remind locals that city ordinance prohibit such dumping and to report anyone doing it.

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- More than 1,000 miles from their native land without mourning families and friends, the unclaimed bodies of 10 migrant Mexican farm workers killed in a truck crash Wednesday near Sikeston, Missouri, are buried in a common grave at Lathum Cemetery near New Madrid; only a simple blessing voiced in Spanish by a Catholic priest, the Rev. Patrick J. Wissman of Caruthersville, Missouri, and a native of Cape Girardeau, marks their farewell.