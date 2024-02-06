Out of the past: Aug. 4

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night heard from proponents and opponents of a proposal to increase and extend the city's hotel and motel tax to help fund Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus project; the council will vote Aug. 17 on whether to put the tax package on the Nov. 3 ballot; university officials outlined their request that the council ask voters to approve an increase in the hotel and motel tax from 3% to 6% and to extend the tax until 2024 to help pay for the creation of a school for visual and performing arts on the St. Vincent's College property.
Winners on both the Democratic and Republican tickets say experience makes the difference in today's primary elections for Cape Girardeau County collector; Diane Diebold becomes the Republican collector nominee, and Judy Beussink wins the Democratic race; turnout in Cape Girardeau County is low.
Missouri Pacific Railroad Co. and Cape Girardeau officials say the company's tracks from William Street south literally have become a dumping ground; this week, an old refrigerator was rolled down the deep ravine onto the tracks near William; at other times, trains have had to stop to remove from the tracks such items as stove parts, tires and bed springs; city officials remind locals that city ordinance prohibit such dumping and to report anyone doing it.
NEW MADRID, Mo. -- More than 1,000 miles from their native land without mourning families and friends, the unclaimed bodies of 10 migrant Mexican farm workers killed in a truck crash Wednesday near Sikeston, Missouri, are buried in a common grave at Lathum Cemetery near New Madrid; only a simple blessing voiced in Spanish by a Catholic priest, the Rev. Patrick J. Wissman of Caruthersville, Missouri, and a native of Cape Girardeau, marks their farewell.
Centering most of their interest in the Republican contest for prosecuting attorney, the closest of the county races, Cape Girardeau County voters balloted yesterday in one of the lightest elections in recent history; Raymond H. Vogel, assistant prosecuting attorney, seeking the nomination left vacant when his law partner, Robert M. Buerkle, decided not to run, edged out Lehman Finch for the Republican nomination.
Officials keep a wary eye on gray skies, but receive an encouraging forecast for tomorrow and Soil Security Day at Hope Bros. farm near Pocahontas; the prediction is for clearing and cooler weather tonight and tomorrow, with temperatures Thursday in the mid 80s; 30,000 persons are predicted to attend the event, which will feature lectures on soil preservation and demonstrations, as well as a contour plowing contest.
Two train carloads of machinery for Cape Girardeau's cotton gin arrived here and were unloaded yesterday at the plant of the Cape Mill Manufacturing Co., 226 N. Main St.; it was shipped here from Louisiana and will be installed within a short time; cotton acreage in Cape Girardeau County has been pledge and, if the crop is an average one, the new gin will be kept busy during the fall and winter months.
A large crowd is on hand for the Dutchtown picnic, given annually by St. Edward's Catholic Church; funds raised from the picnic will go toward a fund for the construction of a new building; three large tents provide plenty of shade; entertainment includes open air dancing on a new, large floor and three boxing matches of four, six and eight rounds; the featured match will be between Al Nenninger of Cape Girardeau and a St. Louis boxer in the evening.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
