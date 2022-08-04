Out of the past: Aug. 4

Southeast Missouri State University hopes to boost minority enrollment with the aid of an advisory commission; the school also wants to recruit Blacks for faculty and staff positions; the commission was prompted by school officials' desire to reverse the continuing decline in Black enrollment; Southeast's president, Dr. Dale Nitzschke, has spent months setting up the 36-member President's Commission on Minority Affairs; it includes Olympic athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois, and state Sen. J.B. "Jet" Banks of St. Louis.
The Southeast Missourian's first Kodak International Newspaper Snapshot Awards is history; in all, more than 1,100 photographs were submitted; each week surpassed the last in terms of the number of photographs submitted, with submissions the final week topping 300; judges will pick eight photographs that will be forwarded to international judging.
Start of actual construction on the new Saint Francis Hospital is closer following approval for another federal grant from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare; the $335,539 grant represents a little less than 50% of the estimated construction costs for the vocational rehabilitation section of the new facility.
Robert G. Brady, chief judge of the St. Louis Court of Appeals, who began his legal career in Cape Girardeau, announced yesterday he would resign from the court effective Oct. 10 to enter private practice of law in St. Louis; Brady will become a partner in the law firm of Bryan, Cave, McPheeters and McRoberts.
After attaining a season-high 104 degrees yesterday at Cape Girardeau, the temperature soars again, with every indication that it will reach or surpass Sunday's torrid reading; yesterday's reading at Jackson topped Cape Girardeau's at 105 degrees.
The Rev. Bernard A. McIlhany, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau since April 1, 1941, yesterday presented his resignation to the congregation, effective Sept. 7; he has accepted a call extended to him unanimously by the congregation of the First Presbyterian Church at Fulton, Missouri; there will be a meeting of the local congregation Sunday to act on the resignation.
Regimental headquarters and two battalions of the 140th Infantry, Missouri, National Guard, which have been in camp at Nevada, Missouri, are transferred to Moberly, Missouri, according to a telegram received from Col. Warren L. Mabrey; headquarters of the regiment for the northern part of the state will be maintained, it is believed; regimental headquarters is composed of the staff of Mabrey, with headquarters and service companies, which were recruited in Cape Girardeau.
A team styled "Former Capahas" will play the current Capahas Sunday at Fairground Park; Jean Dale, who earlier this season hurled for the Caps, will take the mound for the Former Caps; Charley LaBarge, the Former Caps' handsome lieutenant, will be at shortstop.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
