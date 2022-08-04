Out of the past: Aug. 4

1997

Southeast Missouri State University hopes to boost minority enrollment with the aid of an advisory commission; the school also wants to recruit Blacks for faculty and staff positions; the commission was prompted by school officials' desire to reverse the continuing decline in Black enrollment; Southeast's president, Dr. Dale Nitzschke, has spent months setting up the 36-member President's Commission on Minority Affairs; it includes Olympic athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois, and state Sen. J.B. "Jet" Banks of St. Louis.

The Southeast Missourian's first Kodak International Newspaper Snapshot Awards is history; in all, more than 1,100 photographs were submitted; each week surpassed the last in terms of the number of photographs submitted, with submissions the final week topping 300; judges will pick eight photographs that will be forwarded to international judging.

1972

Start of actual construction on the new Saint Francis Hospital is closer following approval for another federal grant from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare; the $335,539 grant represents a little less than 50% of the estimated construction costs for the vocational rehabilitation section of the new facility.

Robert G. Brady, chief judge of the St. Louis Court of Appeals, who began his legal career in Cape Girardeau, announced yesterday he would resign from the court effective Oct. 10 to enter private practice of law in St. Louis; Brady will become a partner in the law firm of Bryan, Cave, McPheeters and McRoberts.