Out of the past: Aug. 4

1995

A St. Louis firm will manufacture business jets in Ames, Iowa, rather than in Cape Girardeau because local investors there will contribute $2.4 million over the next three months to the project, company officials say; VisionAire Corp. had considered manufacturing its new single-engine, five-passenger business jet on a 40-acre site just north of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Local Humane Society leaders hope a new crematorium will help dispose of the 3,500 animals it must do away with each year; Larry Tidd, president of the Human Society of Southeast Missouri, said the organization started looking at crematoriums in response to stricter Environmental Protection Agency landfill guidelines.

1970

Shortly after 2 a.m., Cape Girardeau police encounter the Pi Kappa Alpha fire truck being pushed in near-total darkness by five unidentified persons northbound on Spanish Street; seeing the patrol car, the would-be fire truck abductors flee into the night, letting the truck roll over the curb and stop, undamaged; the pranksters had apparently taken the truck from a garage at 125 S. Spanish St.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rusby C. Crites reports the normal run of problems for election workers in today's primary; one chief problem is the appearance of the two county issues -- abolishment of the office of county school superintendent and construction of a new juvenile home; both ballots look very similar and, in some polling places, election workers take them as the same, offering only one of the ballots to voters until the matter is brought to their attention.