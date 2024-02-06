Out of the past: Aug. 4

1994

Missouri National Education Association says it will take the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to court if the board holds its planned annual retreat this weekend in St. Louis; in a letter delivered to board members' homes, NEA attorney Lisa Van Amburg said holding the meeting in St. Louis effectively cuts off public access.

Longtime state highway patrolman Benny Hinton and Cape Girardeau County sheriff's Lt. John Jordon are nominated by their respective political party committees to run for an unexpired term as county sheriff; Hinton, 55, is chosen on the first ballot by the Democratic committee from a field of four candidates; Jordon, 33, was chosen on the second ballot from a field of five candidates by the Republican committee.

1969

Several dozen large catfish and hundreds of small bluegill are found dead on the banks and floating in Capaha Park Lagoon in the morning, the apparent victims of oxygen depletion caused by a sudden drop in temperature on the heels of a cooling rain that swept the city late Friday.

U.S. Sen. Stuart Symington was the guest speaker Saturday evening at the State College commencement, held among the trees on the east terraces of Academic Hall.