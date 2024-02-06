Out of the past: Aug. 4

1992

The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday voted to study spending excess tourism funds on a proposal to turn the St. Vincent's College property into a museum and Civil War interpretive center. The council unanimously approved the measure despite the objections of some members who said it was a "slap in the face" to the city's Convention and Visitors Advisory Board.

An early-morning fire yesterday damaged the Rumor Mill, a nightclub at 701 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Fire damage is described as moderate in the basement area, where the blaze started, with smoke damage throughout the rest of the one-story brick building.

1967

Inclement weather and a shortage of manpower are the reasons given by Thomas E. Phillips, architect, for the delay in the construction of the new Federal Building on Broadway. Construction is at least 30 days behind schedule.

BURLINGTON, Colo. -- The inability to come up with a fly ball, a deep ground out or even a single spelled the difference yesterday as the Cape Girardeau Babe Ruth baseball team lost its first game, 3-2, to LaJunta, the Colorado state champion, in the Midwest Regional at Burlington. To win the tournament, the Missouri champs will have to win five straight games over the weekend.