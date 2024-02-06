Out of the past: Aug. 4

The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday voted to study spending excess tourism funds on a proposal to turn the St. Vincent's College property into a museum and Civil War interpretive center. The council unanimously approved the measure despite the objections of some members who said it was a "slap in the face" to the city's Convention and Visitors Advisory Board.
An early-morning fire yesterday damaged the Rumor Mill, a nightclub at 701 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Fire damage is described as moderate in the basement area, where the blaze started, with smoke damage throughout the rest of the one-story brick building.
Inclement weather and a shortage of manpower are the reasons given by Thomas E. Phillips, architect, for the delay in the construction of the new Federal Building on Broadway. Construction is at least 30 days behind schedule.
BURLINGTON, Colo. -- The inability to come up with a fly ball, a deep ground out or even a single spelled the difference yesterday as the Cape Girardeau Babe Ruth baseball team lost its first game, 3-2, to LaJunta, the Colorado state champion, in the Midwest Regional at Burlington. To win the tournament, the Missouri champs will have to win five straight games over the weekend.
The old fairground tract west on Gordonville Road was selected by the City Council yesterday as the location for a new city dumping ground. When arrangements are completed for use of the site, all dumping will be stopped at Missouri Park on North Street.
E.V. Fryhoff of the Parks Air College organization arrived here late Monday from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Today, he takes up his duties as construction superintendent for the Cape Institute of Aeronautics, the new Army airfield aviation-training field to be constructed south of Cape Girardeau on U.S. 61. Grading and drainage work on the new field will begin immediately, with much farm labor in the immediate area to be employed.
With the publication of the fact nearly 1,000 young men in training at Fort Riley for commissions as officers in the first National Army have been dismissed for failing to meet the rigid requirements of the War Department comes word at least one Cape Girardeau boy has been able to "stick it out." Julien Dearmont is one of 45 men who has been notified he will receive his commission at once.
The Chaffee-St. Louis passenger train will make its last trip into Chaffee, Missouri, tonight. Beginning tomorrow, the Chaffee accommodation, as it is known to patrons, will come no farther south than St. Mary and Perryville Junction, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
